Colorado primaries draw less attention from Trump, Joe Biden and Nikki Haley





The days when White House candidates crisscrossed Colorado during the primary season appear to be a distant memory this year, with a visit to the state Tuesday by Republican Nikki Haley marking the rare appearance by a candidate before the competition on March 5.

Four years ago, Colorado voters would have been able to see a wide range of Democratic candidates in the flesh in the weeks leading up to the March 2020 primaries, including Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard, while Joe Biden reached out to donors in Denver. Several campaigns paid staff on the ground for weeks or months.

Even then-President Donald Trump stopped by for a visit just weeks before the primaries, landing in Colorado Springs for a rally at the Broadmoor World Arena.

“This election is not going to be confused with previous Colorado presidential primaries,” said Eric Sondermann, an independent political analyst. “This year seems to me to be an exercise in getting things moving.”

Ahead of Haley's Centennial rally, her campaign on Monday announced its “Colorado State Leadership Team” — a list of prominent supporters who will try to build support as primary voters turn in their ballots this week next. They include former U.S. attorneys Troy Eid and Jason Dunn; Tom Norton, former state Senate president and former mayor of Greeley; Todd Chapman, former diplomat and American ambassador; and Prowers County Commissioner Wendy Buxton-Andrade.

But in terms of paid staff, Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration, has a minimal operation in the state, with just one employee on the ground.

The reasons for Colorado's quiet election campaign begin with the fact that the list of candidates on the Republican side was effectively reduced early on to a David and Goliath battle between Haley and Trump. And despite polls showing voters worry about the physical and mental stamina of 81-year-old President Biden, who is less than four years older than Trump, no serious Democratic candidate has filed for office. confront.

The other major reason is that as Colorado continues to drift to the left – completely abandoning its status as a swing state – candidates can't afford to waste time or money in a place where their prospects policies are already evident.

“Nobody should be spending money in Colorado when all these other swing states need to build their infrastructure,” said Ian Silverii, a longtime Democratic strategist, referring to Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia , to Arizona and other states likely to be in play in November. . “A Biden victory in Colorado is all but guaranteed – the question is to what extent.”

Biden beat Trump in 2020 by 13.5 percentage points.

As election season approaches, The Denver Post is asking readers for suggestions on stories and topics they would like to see covered by its political journalists. Let us know what questions you'd like to see the candidates answer and which issues deserve more attention in our political coverage. Email us at [email protected].

Sheena Kadi, a spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party, said she was not aware of any campaign office or state director handling Biden's re-election efforts in Colorado. So is Dean Phillips, a Minnesota congressman who is the highest-profile Democrat facing the president.

Biden was last in Colorado in November, when he promoted recent economic investments in a wind tower factory in Pueblo and attended a private fundraiser in the village of Cherry Hills.

“Not to mention either campaign, campaigns require three limited things: time, money and resources,” Kadi said. “They make the best decisions they can with the information they have.”

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, ahead of the Colorado primary. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Inquiries to the Biden, Trump and Phillips campaigns regarding their Colorado operations went unanswered last week. Colorado Republican Party Leader Dave Williams also did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump last month named Justin Everett, a former Republican lawmaker from Littleton, as his Colorado campaign manager. But the scale of the operation is unclear, in terms of paid staff and campaign offices.

If Trump wins the nomination, it remains to be seen whether he will build the type of multifaceted general election campaign organization that he assembled in Colorado in 2016, during his first presidential campaign.

“Biden and Trump are pretty confident in where they stand in the presidential primaries,” said Dick Wadhams, former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.

Colorado allows unaffiliated voters to participate in primaries for the party of their choice. These voters received mail-in ballots for both parties but can only return one.

Wadhams said perhaps the most interesting thing about Colorado's March 5 primary was the “unpledged delegate” option at the bottom of the list of Democratic candidates on the ballot. While Kadi of the state Democratic Party said this option was added to the ballot because “Democrats are the party of choice, the party that empowers the people,” others see things differently .

“This will allow voters who are concerned about Biden’s physical and mental state to vote for someone else,” Wadhams said. “It’s a potential embarrassment for Biden if this gets a significant number of votes.”

Kristi Burton Brown, another former chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party, called the uncommitted line a potential “protest vote” for disgruntled Democrats.

“They're trying to gauge how much dissatisfaction there is,” Brown said of the Democratic Party.

Fellow Democrat David Skaggs, who represented Colorado's 2nd Congressional District in Washington, D.C., for a dozen years, wrote in a Post column last week that he voted “uncommitted.”

“This is the ballot option that could lead to an open convention, where Democrats could choose a ticket that could more surely save the nation from the disaster of a second Trump administration,” he wrote.

An AnNBC News poll released earlier this month showed Biden had the lowest approval ratings of his presidency. But Silverii said that whatever headwinds Biden faces nationally, he won't lose Colorado in November.

This is due to the state's large contingent of unaffiliated voters, who came out strong for the president in 2020.

“Unaffiliated voters have proven twice that they will not vote for Trump – and in growing numbers,” he said.

