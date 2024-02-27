Turkish Supreme Court overturns parts of first presidential decree, citing unconstitutionality





Turkey's Constitutional Court overturned parts of the first presidential decree issued after the country's transition to a presidential system of governance in 2018, on the grounds that they violated the constitution, Birgn daily reported. In a 2017 referendum, Turkey approved the transition from a parliamentary system of governance to an executive presidency, despite widespread concerns about the separation of powers in the new system. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, elected for a second term in the June 2018 presidential election, became the first Turkish president under the new system. Turkey's current constitution, dating from 1982, limits the scope of presidential decrees due to the organizational structure of the presidency; However, when Turkey moved from a parliamentary to a presidential system in 2018, the president was granted broad powers. Erdoan issued the first presidential decree on July 10, 2018, which provided for a reorganization of the structure of the presidency and ministries as well as their functions and authorities. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) challenged certain articles of the decree on the grounds that they violated the fundamental rights granted to citizens by the constitution, saying that certain articles could only be implemented by the legislation and not by presidential decrees. Among the articles of the decree annulled by the highest court are those which make profiling of civil servants possible; the collection and processing of personal data of patients and healthcare professionals; and certain authorities taken away from municipalities and granted to the Ministry of the Environment regarding citizens' property rights. The top court also struck down an article that granted the Environment Ministry the right to develop regulations governing professional organizations of engineers and architects and supervise their activities. The court said these organizations are autonomous, in accordance with the Turkish constitution, and their administration can only be determined by their members through elections. The top court said these issues fall under fundamental rights and therefore cannot be resolved by a presidential decree. While campaigning for the country's move to the presidential system of governance, Erdoan promised that Turkey would waste no time in advancing necessary laws under the new system. The presidential system gave Erdoan vast powers while weakening parliament and leading to accusations of destroying the separation of powers. Erdoan issues decrees on a wide range of topics, including national palaces, the Space Agency, the composition of the Turkish central bank board and support for crime victims. Critics say dozens of presidential decrees issued by Erdoan contain more articles than laws approved by parliament. The Turkish president has long been accused of creating a one-man regime in Turkey, silencing dissent and taking control of the country's judiciary and media. The decision by the highest courts comes at a time when Erdoan is expressing unease over certain court decisions, which go against his government's policies. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/02/27/turkeys-top-court-annuls-parts-of-first-presidential-decree-citing-unconstitutionality/

