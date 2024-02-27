Pakistani court indicts ex-PM Khan and his wife in corruption case





Islamabad

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Tuesday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife for receiving land as a bribe during his tenure.

The trial took place at a correctional center near the capital, Islamabad, where Khan has been serving long sentences since last August after being convicted of several charges, including corruption, leaking state secrets and fraudulent marriage.

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party condemned Tuesday's indictment, saying the couple pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them and dismissed them as frivolous, as in all previous convictions.

Trials conducted behind prison walls are only aimed at paving the way for miscarriages of justice, especially in fabricated and politically motivated cases, with the sole aim of keeping Imran Khan behind bars, a statement said of the PTI.

The latest corruption case involves the non-profit charity Al-Qadir University Trust, which Khan and his wife established a few months after he took office in 2018.

Prosecutors say the trust was a front for the deposed prime minister to obtain the valuable land for the school from Malik Riaz Hussain, a major real estate developer and one of the richest and most powerful businessmen of Pakistan.

Prosecutors say that in exchange for the land, Riaz received a favor from Khan.

They allege the quid pro quo involved settling Riaz's assets, estimated at $240 million, in a money laundering case.

Riaz reached a deal with British authorities in December 2019 to hand over his assets to Britain's National Crime Agency as part of an investigation linked to dirty money. “The British agency noted in its judgment that the assets should be returned to the state of Pakistan, suggesting that they were illegally laundered abroad by the real estate tycoon and his family.

The Khan government was not a party to the agreement.

According to the prosecution, the former prime minister arranged for the money to be deposited into the account of the Supreme Court of Pakistan rather than the national treasury account, which allowed Riaz to partly pay a large financial fine that the court had imposed on his company as part of a lawsuit. separate case.

Prosecutors say the quid pro quo caused a loss of tens of millions of dollars to the national treasury, alleging Khan abused his authority as prime minister.

“Flimsy” allegations

In a statement on Tuesday, the PTI rejected flimsy allegations that Khan abused his authority and said the donated land did not benefit Imran Khan in any way since it was a charitable organization.

The 71-year-old politician and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were both convicted in one of the corruption-related trials and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He appealed the convictions, which barred him from participating in national politics for 10 years.

PTI said Khan's legal team had been given limited access to court proceedings and journalists, particularly those representing international media, were barred from covering Tuesday's trial.

The cricket celebrity turned prime minister was ousted from office in 2022 following an opposition-led parliamentary vote of no confidence. He has since been the subject of numerous legal proceedings, including for corruption, terrorism and murder.

Khan and his party maintain that a conspiracy planned by the military at the behest of the United States had led to his ouster from office, charges rejected by Washington and subsequent governments in Islamabad.

The deposed leader denies any wrongdoing and says Pakistan's powerful military orchestrated the legal proceedings to block his return to power.

PTI leaders, workers and supporters have for months been subjected to military-backed state repression aimed at dissuading them from holding political rallies or forcing them to abandon Khan altogether.

His loyalist candidates won the largest number of parliamentary seats in the February 8 national elections, despite repression and multiple convictions leading up to the vote, underscoring the growing popularity of the incarcerated Khan.

The results were marred by allegations of widespread electoral fraud, with several countries, including the United States, calling for a thorough investigation into the irregularities.

The PTI says this manipulation allowed the pro-military Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party to form an alliance, which is expected to create a minority coalition government later this week. The country's Sharif and Bhutto dynasties lead the traditional ruling parties.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/pakistani-court-indicts-ex-pm-khan-wife-in-graft-case/7504623.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos