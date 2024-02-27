Brits hit back as US parents complain about 'kid' cartoon, say it makes kids 'rude'





Hordes of Brits have come to the defense of iconic cartoon character Peppa Pig after the animated animal was criticized by its parents across the Atlantic. In the United States, moms and dads who recently discovered the twenty-year-old cartoon said Peppa's behavior was rubbing off on their own children. Peppa – who has been played by several young British actors – often finds herself in unique and offbeat storylines over the course of the show's more than 350 episodes and is known for her sass and independent spirit. The British cartoon debuted on Channel 5 in 2004, but for over 20 years it has been distributed around the world and Peppa remains an iconic feature on children's television. But American parents claimed to have noticed Peppa's behavioral tendencies in their own children, including the use of British terms like gas station rather than gas station, and biscuits rather than cookies. Raising her concerns to the Wall Street Journal, 33-year-old parenting coach Kayla Tychsen told the publication: “Peppa is rude and impatient, and the show teaches kids that she is who she is and that everything “I'm fine.” Peppa Pig and Mummy Pig feature in every episode YOUTUBE/PEPPA PIG Another parent, Armita Asgari, 41, didn't mince words about Peppa: “Peppa is a kid!” And complaints have been brewing on the other side of the Atlantic on social networks for years. One X user denounced the cartoon: “So glad we're discussing the horrible Peppa Pig role model. She's rude and a real brat and she's never called out for it in the show. She's a bully selfish person who shames her body… And she's doing well.” And a second echoed this: “Peppa Pig is an atrocious role model. Spoiled, moody. Never says please or thank you. Quite a brat.” We are so happy that we are discussing the terrible role model that is Peppa Pig. She's rude and a total brat and she's never called out for it in the series. He's a selfish bully who shames his body. And she gets away with it. Basically, Peppa Pig is the portrait of a toddler. Boshomane Pearl (@Pearloysias) January 13, 2020 However, after criticism of the British cartoon began to gain traction in recent days, the Brits are fighting back. One parent made a suggestion to upset Americans: 'Peppa is horrible, but if your kids are turning into brats because they watch him too much, maybe you better teach your child not to act like a bratty British pig .” A second similarly advised: “Parents don't like Peppa Pig teaching their kids behavior? Well I have a solution for that. Watch some Thomas and Friends.” “Can't please the parents no matter what,” a third replied to the WSJ article while a fourth offered his suggestion: “Stick with Bluey. Peppa Pig was called a 'kid' YOUTUBE/PEPPA PIG “If you have to watch something else, get the classics. 80s and 90s cartoons like Scooby Doo, Transformers, Care Bears, Voltron, DBZ, etc. depending on age.” Elsewhere, another Brit responded to the backlash: “Parents in the US say Peppa Pig has become a harmful influence: the pig causes children to complain, in a British accent, about the food they are given. served and talking about biscuits rather than cookies. for British parents long forced to endure gangster rap, for example, revenge is sweet. » (sic) Peppa Pig continues to air in the UK on Channel 5 as well as streaming services Netflix and Disney+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/celebrity/peppa-pig-backlash-brits-usa-parents The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos