These 10 Stocks Could Skyrocket If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 U.S. Election





In this article, we will take an in-depth look at these 10 stocks can skyrocket if Donald Trump wins the 2024 US elections. For a quick overview of these stocks, read our article These 5 stocks can skyrocket if Donald Trump wins the US elections of 2024.

After his latest victory in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary against Nikki Haley, Donald Trump appears poised for a rematch against President Biden in the November 2024 US presidential elections. How would stocks react to Donald Trump's arrival to the White House ? Although there is plenty of research available on the behavior and performance of financial and stock markets under Republican and Democratic governments, more and more analysts are looking at what the stock market would look like in 2025 and beyond. beyond if a new government was formed under Donald Trump. .

The “Trump trade”

In late January, when the Russell 2000 index surged, Zhiwei Ren, a portfolio manager at Penn Mutual Asset Management, was quoted as saying that investors might flock to the “Trump Trade.” The Russell 2000 is an American small-cap stock index that makes up the 2,000 smallest stocks in the Russell 3000 index. Ren said, according to the Wall Street Journal, that since Trump favors low interest rates and less regulations, small-cap stocks, which thrive under accommodative economic policies, were reacting positively to Donald Trump's growing chances of becoming the leading Republican nominee. for the next elections.

However, some analysts also believe that the age-old idea that stocks in certain sectors (oil, defense, etc.) perform well under Republicans while others, like green energy, outperform under Democrats, is becoming obsolete. A Bloomberg report earlier this month cited Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, who said splitting stocks into “red” and “blue” baskets ahead of the U.S. election was tempting, but the latest data show that the market tends to give way. surprises. For example, according to a Harvey analysis, defense and oil stocks outperformed by more than 66% under the Biden administration, while clean energy stocks, which were expected to do well under the Democrats, performed poorly. Similarly, shares of Smith & Wesson, one of the largest gun companies in the United States, have fallen under the Trump administration.

The story continues

However, Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election would shake markets as Trump said he would not reappoint Jerome Powell as Fed chairman and his policy of low interest rates and deregulation could pose new challenges to the Fed in its fight against inflation. .

Methodology

Last month, Goldman Sachs released a list of stocks and sectors that could outperform if the Republicans come to power in the 2024 elections. For this article, we have selected a few notable stocks from this list, mentioning the reasons for their possible outperformance under the Trump presidency. Additionally, we also consulted several credible analyst reports and financial websites to determine which companies are expected to outperform under Donald Trump if he wins the 2024 election. We have selected a few stocks as a result of this research. Some big names on the list include JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

These 10 Stocks Could Skyrocket If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 U.S. Election

Pixabay/Public domain

10. Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC)

Number of hedge fund investors: N/A

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) is a Trump-linked SPAC that was recently thrust into the spotlight after the SEC declared effective the registration statement of its proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group ( TMTG), the company behind Truth Social, an alternative social media platform that claims to encourage “open, free, and honest global conversation without discrimination based on political ideology.”

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) and other Trump-linked digital properties and companies could see a huge boost if Donald Trump comes to power after the November 2024 election.

9. BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC)

Number of hedge fund investors: 7

Founded by U.S. Army veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, Utah-based Black Rifle Coffee, or BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC), has a history of taking a pro-Trump and pro-Trump stance. -right on various political and cultural issues, notably immigration. Coffee company BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) has received public support from Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. in the past. The title is considered one of the main names he is exposed to in the Republican era led by Donald Trump. Over the past year, the stock has lost about 37%.

In November 2023, BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) revealed that its director Kathryn Dickson purchased 30,000 shares of BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) Class A common stock at $3.27.

A total of seven hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC).

Like BRCC, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) are also well-positioned to benefit from a Donald Trump presidency.

8. Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR)

Number of hedge fund investors: 32

Goldman Sachs, in its report last month, said engineering and construction company Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) could gain if Donald Trump comes to power thanks to Republican plans to tighten borders. Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) was one of the companies involved in border construction activities during Donald Trump's previous term.

The company talked about its guidance and future plans during the fourth quarter earnings call earlier this month:

“Looking ahead, we see further significant opportunities in battery metals and iron ore. In infrastructure, as mentioned earlier, we remain focused on executing our existing portfolio. We are also planning an award for the next phase of a major highway project in the Netherlands which we are currently working on. Within Energy Solutions, we have a strong pipeline of prospects, including multiple FEED awards supporting mega liquids to chemicals programs in the Middle East. Other opportunities in energy solutions include refineries in Mexico and the US Gulf Coast and in the energy transition space, a large renewable diesel project in Canada. At Mission Solutions, we are well positioned to compete for scopes of work, including the renewal of strategic petroleum reserves.

Additionally, we recently selected an expansion of the Portsmouth decontamination and decommissioning program. We expect this expansion to be funded later this year. Then we hope to know the NNSA's decision on the context in the second half of 2024. We also have opportunities in the nuclear fuel area and we continue to pursue nuclear work for the conventional reactor and small modular reactor programs . Finally, we continue to see strong interest in our capabilities to support the intelligence services market. These projects represent over $75 billion in total installed cost, with many of our opportunities based in the United States. »

Read the full earnings call transcript here.

7. VALE SA (NYSE:VALE)

Number of hedge fund investors: 34

VALE SA (NYSE: VALE) is one of the stocks that Goldman Sachs could gain if Donald Trump comes to power. Goldman picked VALE SA (NYSE: VALE) and other steel stocks on expectations that U.S. steel manufacturing will increase under the Republican administration.

As of the end of Q4 2023, 34 hedge funds out of 933 funds tracked by Insider Monkey held stakes in VALE SA (NYSE: VALE). Besides Vale, hedge funds like JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Last month, VALE SA (NYSE: VALE) said it produced 89.4 million tonnes of iron ore in the fourth quarter, beating the estimate of 83 million tonnes.

During the fourth quarter earnings call, Vale talked about its plans for 2024:

“In 2024, we are on pace to deliver another strong performance. Next slide please. Vale's key competitive advantage is its potential to grow its high-quality portfolio with low capital intensity. In this sense, we are targeting the development of three key projects combined with the development of Mega Hubs and concentration plants in briquette factories. Our three key projects are currently being executed. The expansion of the Vargem Grande complex , the Capanema project and the S11D plus 20 expansion. With these additions to our current production base, we plan to reach 340 to 360 million tonnes of production by 2026. Next slide please. In 2023, We continue to mature our joint assessment agreements on the construction of mega hubs with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman and with partners in Brazil.

We are also assessing the feasibility of developing green steel clusters in Brazil and North America with H2 Green Steel, a Swedish partner. Finally, we are ramping up the first briquette plant at our Tubaro complex and the second plant is expected to start up in the first half of 2024. With growing volumes, higher average iron content and a profitable program in place, we are preparing Vale to to be one of the most efficient mining companies in the world.

Read the full transcript of the earnings call here.

6. Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE:BTU)

Number of hedge fund investors: 35

US coal mining company Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) could soar during Donald Trump's presidency, amid expectations that Republicans will roll back Joe Biden's green energy initiatives and would encourage traditional fossil energy policies.

Last month, Goldman Sachs also named Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) among its list of stocks that could be winners if Republicans come to power later this year.

Click to continue reading and see these 5 stocks can soar if Donald Trump wins the 2024 US election.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure. None. These 10 Stocks Can Skyrocket If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 US Election, was originally published on Insider Monkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/10-stocks-skyrocket-donald-trump-151740612.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos