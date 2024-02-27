Pakistani court indicts jailed former PM Imran Khan and his wife in €190 million corruption case





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi address the media. File | Photo credit: AP

An accountability court in Pakistan has indicted Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Al Qadir corruption case, another blow to the embattled former prime minister who is currently in jail after being convicted in several cases .

Justice Nasir Javed Rana, who replaced Justice Mohammad Bashir as he retires in a few weeks, led the hearing at the high-security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where the founder of Pakistan-Tehreek-Insaf , 71, is incarcerated in corruption cases. the Cipher leak case.

The Al-Qadir Trust case concerns the €190 million settlement that the UK's National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from Pakistani property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain.

Mr Khan and his wife, Ms Bushra, who were arraigned in court, pleaded not guilty after the judge read out the charge sheet in their presence.

Mr. Khan was arrested in the same case at the Islamabad High Court premises on May 9, 2023. His arrest sparked violent protests across the country, with his demonstrators attacking military installations. The Supreme Court later declared his arrest illegal on May 9.

In December, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an investigation against Mr. Khan, his wife and others over the alleged acquisition of hundreds of canals of land under the name of Al Qadir University Trust, resulting in a loss of 190 million euros. to the Treasury.

During the hearing on February 27, the court said that statements of 58 witnesses would be recorded in the case, Geo News reported.

The judge asked Mr. Khan whether he was guilty or not while framing the charges against him.

“Why should I read the indictment when I know what’s written there?” Mr. Khan responded.

Mr Khan and his wife have denied the accusations against them.

Mr. Khan's lawyer said copies of the references must be provided seven days before the indictment, adding that these documents are important in this case.

“We have filed a request to share the copy of the documents,” he added.

The hearing was adjourned to March 6 and the court also ordered five NAB witnesses to attend the hearing.

The court also approved Mr Khan's request for a GP and dentist for his medical examination and dental check-up in prison.

Ms Bushra, 49, is imprisoned at Mr Khan's Bani Gala residence in Islamabad after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case last month. She was brought to court in a security convoy.

According to the Al-Qadir Trust case, Mr. Khan, when he was Prime Minister, instead of depositing the 190 million in the national treasury, allowed real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain to use this amount to settle partly a fine of around PKR 450. billion imposed by the Supreme Court a few years ago.

In return, the businessman is said to have donated around 57 acres of land to a trust set up by Mr Khan and his wife, Mrs Bushra Bibi, to establish Al-Qadir University in Sohawa region, in Jhelum district of Punjab.

Mr. Hussain, his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mirza Shehzad Akbar and Zulfi Bukhari are also among the suspects in this case, but instead of joining the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings, they absconded and were subsequently found guilty.

Mr Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April 2022. More than 150 cases have been registered against him since his ouster from power. Khan was also banned from holding any public office for 10 years.

