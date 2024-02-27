Missing former foreign minister Qin Gang resigns as deputy Radio Free Asia

Former Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public for seven months, has “resigned” from his post as a parliamentary deputy ahead of the upcoming National People's Congress in Beijing.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress announced Tuesday that the Tianjin Municipal People's Congress had “decided to accept” Qin's resignation as a delegate.

The announcement comes as the name of late former Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was removed from a list of top leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party's Central Military Commission published on the official website of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Ministry of Defense, Caixin Global reported.

Li was fired from his job as Minister of Defense on October 24, 2023, without any explanation. A number of senior leaders of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Corps, including head of China's nuclear arsenalhad also been fired by President Xi Jinping in July.

Qin, 57, was absent from public view since he met the foreign ministers of Sri Lanka and Vietnam, as well as the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in Beijing on June 25, 2023.

But the government has yet to shed light on his fate or whereabouts, despite a storm of speculation in the media and on social media.

Qin's disappearance came amid widespread and unconfirmed rumors that he was under investigation for having an affair with Phoenix TV reporter Fu Xiaotian.

Shortly thereafter, his name was scrubbed from the Foreign Ministry's web pages and press release archives.

A favorite of Xi Jinping

Qin had been catapulted to the post of foreign minister as Xi Jinping's favorite and served only seven months, having made his name as a “wolf warrior” diplomat.

His ouster, which was made official by his resignation in January, came amid several other high-profile dismissals of senior officials by Xi.

Xi replaced Li Yuchao as commander of the People's Liberation Army Rocket Corps that controls the country's nuclear missiles in July, as state media reported that Li and his former deputies Zhang Zhenzhong and Liu Guangbin had been investigated by the disciplinary arm of the Chinese Communist Party. the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Li Shangfu was reportedly under investigation for fraudulent acquisition of military equipment after being out of the public eye since August 29, along with several other senior officials in the army's procurement unit Chinese, according to media at the time.

The layoffs would be part of a broader effort to reduce security vulnerabilities amid growing competition between China and the United States and its allies.

Xi also signed a decree on Tuesday that will see the law on the protection of state secrets come into force on May 1.

The law was revised and adopted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on February 27, 2024, according to announcements published on official websites and media.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the commission “recommended the establishment of a declassification period for staff with access to confidential information who leave their posts.”

All ministries and state-owned enterprises will be required by law to “determine the level of confidentiality” of the state secrets they work with and implement new rules regarding the management of a “declassification” period for employees who leave their posts, including a travel ban. .

“During the declassification period, personnel who have access to secrets are not allowed to work or leave the country…or disclose state secrets in any way,” CCTV reported.

Similar measures may be needed to protect trade secrets that could “cause certain negative effects” if leaked, the report said.

“Deepens the powers of the State”

In a November 3 commentary on the bill revealed in October, the China-British Business Council said the law “deepens state powers” and has raised concerns among foreign businesses and individuals in China, particularly following raids by foreigners. consulting firms Bain & Co. and Mintz Group earlier in 2023.

Under the October version of the bill, officials with access to state secrets will need to obtain authorization before traveling abroad, including for a period of time after leaving their jobs or retiring. during this period, they may be prohibited from accepting other employment.

The National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets will have expanded powers to investigate cases related to state secrets, including the ability to check and confiscate files and devices, and question personnel, while that technological products used to protect state secrets will be regularly monitored.

“Some argue that terms in the law such as 'state secrets,' 'national security,' 'national interests,' and even 'employees' remain ill-defined and therefore could be interpreted by those enforcing the law,” he said. said the China-British Business Council. said echoing similar concerns expressed by European business leaders regarding the counter-espionage law, amended last year.

China's Ministry of State Security said criticism of the two laws was unfounded.

The National People's Congress, China's official parliament, is due to convene its annual session in early March and is expected to focus on the country. struggling economy.

