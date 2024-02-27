An opportunity for stability – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Turkey and Somalia signed what could be a substantial defense deal earlier this month covering many areas mutually beneficial to both countries. A key area in the agreement lies in the planning and execution of joint air, land and maritime operations, in the event that defense is necessary in connection with the use of these resources. This is not an agreement that directly targets or downplays Ethiopia's relations with Turkey. On the contrary, in the 2020-2022 Tigray War, Addis Ababa would have fallen to the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) without the support of the Tigray Armed Forces. Turkish drones which had reversed the trend” in favor of Ethiopia. Maintaining a deep historical relationship, Turkey offers scholarships to Somali students while Economic relations between the two countries increased, following Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Mogadishu in 2011. As such, Prime Minister Recep Tahhip Erdogan was the first world leader to visit Somalia. It is precisely because of the preparatory work done in the past that the Somalis council of ministers and its parliament approved the 10-year defense agreement. Somalis of all clans, regions and genders hold Somali-Turkish relations in high esteem. Could the Somalia-Turkey defense agreement potentially deter Ethiopia and Somaliland from wanting to implement the defense agreement? Protocol of agreement, which Ethiopia signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the MoU inadvertently undermines Ethiopia's historic role in respecting AUs principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Until now, Ethiopia was known as the cornerstone of Africa's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, which it contradicted in this case. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Addis Ababa has created a dangerous political story that its 120 million inhabitants must provide themselves with a port by any means necessary. Such undue and undiplomatic pressure on neighbors threat peace and is reminiscent of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and annexation of Crema. For more than a century, since the construction of the Djibouti-Addis Ababa railway in 1897, Ethiopia has had access to the sea. For commercial purposes, it had and still has many possibilities to access the port of Djibouti. With the right policy, it could also gain access to several ports in Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan and Kenya. But seeking a naval base under the January 2024 memorandum of understanding is a challenge since the Somali federal government rejected this proposition. Seeking a naval base in Somali waters by signing the wrong memorandum of understanding with the unrecognized breakaway region of Somaliland could be interpreted as a threat to regional stability and Somali independence. The Undersecretary for the Africa Bureau, Molly Phee, warned Ethiopia opposes it. In stronger terms, The White House also said Ethiopia's action posed a threat to US interests in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. Given internal wars and deteriorating external relations, Ethiopia could find itself facing real chaos. Over the years, for example, Ethiopia has had and may yet have several independence initiatives. [armed] movements (TPLF, OLF, ONLF, ALF, SLF) and recently FANO, all of which could erupt as regional instability increases. If and when neighboring countries begin supporting and arming these groups, Ethiopia's already maligned position in the world could worsen. With careful policy on the part of Addis Ababa, confrontation between Somalia and Ethiopia can be avoided. Moving forward, Ethiopia must respect Somalia's sovereignty, let Somalis' internal affairs be resolved according to their own plans, and seek access to the sea in a peaceful and mutually acceptable manner. It is perhaps plausible that Turkey could even play a constructive role and use its relations with both sides to open the door to a new, mutually beneficial conversation.

