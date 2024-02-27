Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Targeting accelerated resolution of land crime, government revises regulations, increases funds for palm oil replanting





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a restricted meeting (ratas) that discussed a number of issues related to palm oil policy in the country, Tuesday (02/27/2024). This ratas highlights several crucial points, one of which is the implementation of the replanting program or replanting palm oil reached only 30 percent of the 180,000 hectare target. Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs (Menko Ekonomi) Airlangga Hartarto in his press statement after the meeting said one of the main obstacles to the low achievement was regulations which made the process difficult. replanting for the farmers of the people. Forreplantingof palm oil, we see that the target of 180,000 has only been achieved by about 30 percent. One of the obstacles lies in regulatory constraints. Therefore, we were asked to review the regulation of the Ministry of Agriculture because people's rice fields cannot be planted.replantingbecause two things are requested, one, besides the certificate, a recommendation from the Ministry of Environment and Forests is also requested [Kementerian Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan]said Airlangga. Apart from this, continued Airlangga, the meeting also proposed to increase fundsreplantingfrom IDR 30 million to IDR 60 million per hectare. This increase is expected to meet the subsistence needs of planters during the new planting period which takes up to four years to bear fruit. With greater funds, it is hoped that growers can overcome their financial difficulties while waiting for new plants to produce. Based on the results of the study of academic texts and also the results of communication with the planters, it is forreplanting“They can only bear fruit in the fourth year, at the P4 level, so if the funds are IDR 30 million, it is just enough for them to live for the first year, buy seeds and live for the first year” , did he declare. Regarding neglect of land which remains an obstacle for smallholder farmers, Airlangga highlighted the government's commitment to accelerate the resolution of this problem, which was regulated in the Job Creation Act but has not been correctly implemented. So, judging from the list that was submitted, the result is still very low. “In fact, this has been included in the Job Creation Act and has been ongoing since 2021. There is therefore a need to accelerate the completion of land allocations for smallholders, including the division of TORA areas which must also be be pushed there,” he said. The meeting also discussed plans by the Oil Palm Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) to provide scholarships to plantation families, as part of the government's efforts to improve the welfare of smallholders. planters. Airlangga said the meeting would continue to further discuss these issues and determine concrete measures. Of course, we will look at other programs from BPDPKS[Badan Pengelola Dana Perkebunan Kelapa Sawit]“We are also looking at providing scholarships to planter families,” he said. (FID/UN)

