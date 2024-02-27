Beijing's post-election plan for Taiwan and Lai

At first glance, the results of Taiwan's national elections last month read like a clear rejection of China's coercive reunification agenda. Despite the incessant Beijing Branding Considering Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to be separatist, Taiwanese voters extended the DPP's presidential rule for an unprecedented third consecutive term. International headlines greeted the election as a major setback for China, which had warned that voting for the DPP was tantamount to voting for war with the mainland. Some media even presented the DPP victory as an act of challenge by the Taiwanese people, rejecting Chinese leader Xi Jinping's assertion in his recent New Year's speech that reunification between China and Taiwan is a necessity. inevitable.

But the political consequences of the elections in Taiwan are more nuanced. Digging deeper, Taiwan's fractured election results foreshadow political divisions that China will exploit. It also suggests that Beijing's pre-election interference may have succeeded in advancing Xi's two-pronged strategy of undermining popular support for the DPP and sowing societal discord to reduce resistance to calls for reunification of the China.

To begin with, although DPP presidential candidate William Lai won a decisive victory, his victory did not translate into an overwhelming mandate because he secure just 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race. The two opposition candidates, representing the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), received the remaining 60 percent of the vote. Minor differences aside, the two opposition parties distinguish themselves from the DPP by pledging to stabilize cross-Strait relations through dialogue with the mainland, a prospect China has rejected as impossible under an administration led by the DPP.

Beijing has undoubtedly taken note of these distinctions. Before the election, Chinese social media platforms popular in Taiwan, such as TikTok, amplified content that portrayed opposition candidates and their parties in a positive light, according to analyzes by Mandiant, Numbers Protocol, Doublethink Lab and other cyber threat companies. These platforms simultaneously unleashed a deluge of disinformation denigrating Lai and the DPP, including false claims that the DPP collaborated with Washington to create an echo in terms of biological weapons of the assertions of Moscow's propaganda against Ukraine. In other cases, Chinese robot farms established Internet profiles posing as real Taiwanese news sites and began broadcasting seemingly legitimate clips aligning with China's preferred political narratives on reunification.

It is extremely difficult to assess the impact of disinformation on elections, not only in Taiwan. But China's campaigns have almost certainly generated skepticism about Lai and his agenda. Lai still won, but her vote share was far behind that of incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, under whom Lai served as vice president. With all votes now counted, Lai's result was 17 points lower than Tsai's victory in 2020 and 16 points less than his victory in 2016when she defeated KMT candidate Han Kuo-yu and his third-party challenger James Soong.

Even more important for Beijing than the weakness of Laï's mandate, his presidential victory did not translate into the DPP's success in the legislative elections held on the same day. The DPP lost its legislative majority, losing 10 seats, while the KMT and TPP won 14 and three seats, respectively. Today, the KMT controls Taiwan's parliament, with Han having been humiliated by Tsai eight years ago.exploited to serve as speaker. This new reality portends bitter infighting over Lai's policy agenda, including defense priorities and other policies aimed at deterring Chinese aggression. This is an outcome that Beijing likely welcomes.

In practice, this could pose a problem for Lai's plans to support several Tsai-era initiatives, including those in Taiwan. native submarine program and plans to extend military conscription from four months to one year moves the KMT campaigned against. Opposition lawmakers, nervous about provoking Beijing, could also resort to obstructionist tactics to complicate Lai's other stated goal of strengthening military, diplomatic and trade ties with Washington. Amid discord over security policy, Taiwan's ability to present a unified defense against external threats could weaken, leaving it vulnerable to coercion from Beijing and ill-prepared to repel a potential invasion, blockade or other hostile act.

China's public reaction to the election, while swift, hardly denoted a nation shunning the defeat that Taiwanese voters allegedly inflicted on it. On the contrary, Beijing's emphasis bordered on triumphant. Taking advantage of fragmented results, China rejected Lai and the DPP are seen as out of touch with mainstream public opinion in Taiwan. Beijing too insisted that the outcome did not alter the fundamental nature or trajectory of cross-strait relations, suggesting that Beijing views the opposition's gains as validating its view that the Taiwanese population remains receptive to a dialogue of reunification. It is telling that China has not ordered new military exercises encircling Taiwan since the election, probably because its months-long marathon of maneuvers has already achieved its goal: undermine popular support for the DPP.

Xi's response, above all others, was the most important. Two days after Laï's victory, the official news magazine and theoretical journal of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Qiushi, published a speech Xi gave to party elites on Taiwan. In it, Xi hammered home the importance of developing and strengthening patriotic and pro-unification forces in Taiwan, a reference to parties, politicians and elements of the population opposed to the DPP. Xi also championed the United Front, the branch of the Chinese Communist Party responsible for international political warfare and disinformation operations, to aggressively counter separatist acts of Taiwan independence. In Beijing's eyes, separatism may be anything Taiwan does to maintain international relations and escape Beijing's coercive tactics. It does not have to be a formal declaration of independence, as Lai has repeatedly said. excluded.

On their own, Xi's remarks broke little new ground. What is significant is that Xi actually gave this speech not in response to the election, but 18 months ago, more precisely, a week before Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives , did travel to Taiwan to meet with Tsai, a trip that triggered China's drive to stoke fears of invasion and stoke fears of an invasion. delegitimize the DPP.

In other words, these were not Xi's post-election musings. These were his pre-election marching orders to the ideological foot soldiers and cyber warriors of the CCP. Although Beijing may not have succeeded in achieving the total defeat of the DPP, the release of Xi's speech, at a strategic time, appears aimed at validating its approach, which mixes disinformation, economic coercion and threatening military exercises to make advance China's reunification agenda. The declassification of the speeches also underscores Xi's intention to maintain what he likely sees as a winning political warfare strategy, aiming to further undermine popular support for the DPP and galvanize opposition unity.

How could this play out?

For starters, Chinese military exercises aimed at intimidating the Taiwanese population could soon resume, along with Beijing. intensify patrols off the Taiwanese Kinmen archipelago. Politically, Beijing will likely move quickly behind the scenes to encourage collaboration among anti-DPP lawmakers, gently nudging them to support joint initiatives that undermine Lai's agenda. Ahead of local elections in 2026, China could also resume providing financial and other support to opposition candidates promoting closer cross-Strait ties, as the Taiwanese have done. prosecutors believed that Beijing had done so before last month's elections. Such interference will almost certainly occur alongside China's covert efforts to identify, cultivate, and ultimately support a consensus candidate capable of challenging Lai in 2028, a Herculean task predicated on promoting KMT-TPP unity through facilitated negotiations and behind-the-scenes politics.

At the same time, Beijing will likely offer preferential treatment, including market access, to Taiwanese companies favoring closer ties with China, hoping to lure the business community away from the DPP. China could also offer economic incentives and investment opportunities that would benefit regions or industries traditionally represented by the KMT and TPP, thereby encouraging these parties to continue supporting policies that align with Beijing's long-term interests. Targeted measures could include increased Chinese imports of agricultural products from rural areas that have historically been KMT strongholds, as well as new manufacturing investments in KMT-controlled industrial zones.

Beyond politics and economics, Beijing will exert its considerable control over social media to champion narratives emphasizing the benefits of closer cross-Strait relations, albeit on Xi's terms. China could also seek to revive once-dormant people-to-people exchanges to deepen ties between regions and groups perceived to be worried about the DPP's agenda, which would help lay the groundwork for broader support from the opposition in future electoral cycles. Finally, China will redouble its diplomatic efforts to reduce Taiwan's international standing, as evidenced by its attempt to convince the Pacific island of Nauru to to change recognition of Taipei in Beijing two days after Laï's electoral victory. Next Beijing target This is probably Tuvalu, which would then leave Taiwan with only 10 partners recognizing it, rather than Beijing.

Overall, the Taiwan election result does not mark the dawn of a DPP dynasty, nor the end of China's ambitions to reunify by any means necessary. If anything, the DPP's loss of position suggests that Beijing will redouble its efforts in the political war it is already waging and winning, rather than launching an armed war it might lose. This prospect, however, should provide little comfort to Taiwan, where the battlefield has shifted from missiles to mandates, and where resilience against political subversion remains the ultimate defense.