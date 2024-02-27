India's first astronauts will inspire the nation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday toasted the four astronauts preparing for the country's first crewed orbital mission, saying the latest advances in space exploration would inspire the next generation.

“The rocket countdown inspires thousands of children in India, and those who make paper airplanes today dream of becoming scientists like you,” Modi said.

The Gaganyaan or “Skycraft” mission is expected to launch astronauts into Earth's orbit in 2025, an important measure of the Indian Space Research Organization's technical capabilities.

“You are all opening new doors to future possibilities,” Modi told ISRO scientists on Tuesday.

Visiting the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center in the southern state of Kerala, Modi presented “astronaut wings” to the four men: Ajit Krishnan, Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap and Shubhanshu Shukla.

“These are not just four names or individuals, they are four “shakti” [the Hindu goddess of power] carrying the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians into space,” he added.

Gaganyaan is the first such mission for India and is estimated to cost $1.08 billion, according to ISRO.

India plans to send the quartet outside the confines of Earth's atmosphere for three days before returning them with a soft landing in its territorial waters.

Modi has already announced plans to launch a space station by 2034 and send humans to the Moon by 2040.

In August, India became the fourth country to land an unmanned vehicle on the Moon, after Russia, the United States and China.

The following month, it launched a probe to observe the sun's outermost layers from solar orbit.

India's space program has grown significantly in size and scope since it first sent a probe into orbit around the Moon in 2008, and it has steadily matched the achievements of established space powers, for a fraction Cost.

India can keep its costs low by copying and adapting existing technology and tapping an abundance of highly skilled engineers who earn a fraction of the salaries of their foreign counterparts.