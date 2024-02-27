Alabama decision on IVF, Donald Trump challenged on Pennsylvania billboards





Billboards criticizing former President Donald Trump over a recent Alabama state Supreme Court ruling that threatened access to in vitro fertilization are growing in swing states. battle, particularly in Pennsylvania.

The Democratic National Committee is funding billboards in the Philadelphia area, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh as part of a national campaign to link Trump's role in overturning Roe v. Wade to last week's state court ruling that ruled that embryos have the same legal protections as children.

Ban abortion, stop IVF. Is Pennsylvania Next? ” read the billboards, along with a photo of Trump and a quote in which he boasted about being able to kill Roe v. Wade.

Similar billboards will be placed in 40 locations in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin. In the Philadelphia area, they will be visible from westbound I-76 near West Philadelphia, Route 30 in Downingtown, Route 1 in Langhorne and West Germantown Pike in East Norriton.

The Alabama ruling, which has constitutionally banned abortion since 2018, states that frozen embryos are considered children under an 1872 law. This has created chaos in the state for families who undergo or are considering undergoing IVF.

Since that decision, Republicans have expressed support for IVF and said they oppose government restrictions on fertility treatments, aware of the unpopularity of restricting treatments to help people struggling with infertility , which affects one in six people worldwide.

U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick said last week that IVF is a beacon of hope for millions of Americans seeking the blessing of children. I oppose any effort to restrict it.

Trump also came out strongly against Alabama's decision, calling on the state legislature to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama.

Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support creating strong, prosperous, healthy American families, Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social networking site. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! This includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every U.S. state.

The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation called the billboards a fear tactic that ignores state law.

The Pennsylvania Abortion Control Act allows IVF and has done so for three decades, spokeswoman Remil Teny said. We are not aware of any effort to change the abortion control law to ban IVF.

But all the GOP defenses have done little to curb Democratic criticism of the party, which has spent decades seeking to overturn reproductive rights.

The Life at Conception Act, which has stalled in the House, was co-sponsored by 125 House Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, and defines life as beginning at the time of fertilization, an interpretation that led to Alabama's decision. The legislation does not provide an exception for IVF.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who faces McCormick in the fall, said Alabama's decision would not have been possible without the 2022 Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and overturned the nation's right to abortion.

Republican politicians have erased nearly 50 years of law and are now seeing the devastating consequences, Casey said in a statement. Women are being turned away from hospitals to get sicker before they can get treatment, and now Alabama women who desperately want to start a family can't get the care they need to conceive.

Trump appointed three anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court who voted for the decision in a 5-4 vote.

The former president repeatedly touted his role in the monumental shift in abortion rights. Since the end of national protection, 21 states have implemented laws that restrict abortion earlier in pregnancy than the standard set by Roe, including 14 states banning the procedure in almost all cases.

Donald Trump is the reason cruel abortion bans across the country are stripping women of their reproductive freedom and threatening access to IVF for Americans trying to start families, the spokesperson said. DNC, Rhyan Lake, in a statement about the billboards.

In Pennsylvania, abortion remains legal up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. In 2022, former Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order that protects those seeking or performing abortions in Pennsylvania from the laws of other states.

But the issue remains important in elections here and was a key part of Democrat Dan McCaffery's election to the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court in November.

