Five macro views on five regions: what will the elections mean for investors?

More than two billion voters will go to the polls this year, in what has been described as one of the most important election years in human history.

Countries representing about half of global GDP are holding elections this year, headlined by economic powerhouse the United States and the world's most populous country, India.

Below, five market commentators consider the implications of these major elections this year.

Examine sector-level impacts in the United States

By Nicole Vettise, client portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman

Stock markets have historically reacted most favorably to a Republican victory for the presidency and Congress, but least enthusiastically to a Republican president facing a divided legislature. Investors tend to prefer a Democrat when he or she is associated with a divided or opposing Congress.

This year, investors don't seem to care who wins the election, but they don't like uncertainty and will be happy to put it aside. Difficult-to-call elections are usually followed by good results because uncertainty is removed, a factor that could be relevant this year.

Rather than thinking about the economic impact of an election on the entire market, it has been more productive to look at the effects on individual sectors in the past. Consider the 2016 election. Investors had anticipated a Clinton victory and therefore flocked to small caps and financials after Trump's victory, quickly integrating an administration that is tackling regulation, lower taxes, spend freely, and put America first.

We could see a similar situation this time around, with small-cap companies ready to play catch-up, regional banks and the consumer finance industry likely benefiting from Republicans' reduction in regulation and reduction of current cost control. Contrary to historical assumptions, the defense sector appears highly exposed to electoral risk and more likely to benefit from a Democratic victory.

Continuity in Indonesia and India

By Mali Chivakul, emerging markets economist at J. Safra Sarasin Sustainable Asset Management

Indonesia goes to the polls in February as President Joko Widodo resigns, unable to run for a third term. The candidacy of Defense Minister and military strongman Prabowo Subianto will be strengthened by having the son of the current president as his vice-presidential candidate. But Subianto does not enjoy clear verbal support from Widodo, with the party proposing another candidate – Ganjar Pranowo.

Subianto currently leads the polls with 39%, compared to Pranowos' 30%, but all candidates have suggested they will continue the president's current policies.

The entry of Widodos' son into the elections suggests that the president has used his influence to create a new political dynasty. Indonesia has been ruled by a few families since independence, and Jokowi is creating a new one.

A few months later, in April and May, India will also hold its own elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently won three of the four regions in the national elections. This state-level victory strengthened Modi's bid for another term in the upcoming general elections, where he is expected to lead the campaign on political continuity.

Modis' approval rating has always been high, with the latest figure being around 76%, the highest among all world leaders. A Modi victory would allow him to continue implementing structural reforms that facilitate foreign investment eager to take advantage of India's domestic market and diversify away from China.

A Labor victory in the UK is no problem for the markets

Charles-Henry Monchau, CIO at Bank Syz

Labor could achieve a landslide victory like in 1997 if an election were held today, according to the latest data from YouGov. We could get a result this year reminiscent of the 1997 general election, which saw Tony Blair's Labor Party win a large number of seats against John Major's Conservative Party.

The current Labor Party is indeed close to Tony Blairs in the late 90s. It is pro-business and non-dogmatic, as recently illustrated by Keir Starmer's withdrawal from the plan to spend 28 billion per year on green investments.

We therefore do not consider a Labor victory to be a major issue for the markets. The UK economy is not in great shape and this is why Labor has a chance of being elected – poor macroeconomic conditions are already reflected in asset prices.

A much bigger problem for a new Labor government will be the need to improve public services at a time when funds are tight. A large fiscal spending plan with uncertain financing would most likely push up gold bond yields and weigh on the pound. This remains the biggest unknown from our point of view.

More than an election in Mexico

By Gustavo Arteta, Senior Latin America Economist at PGIM Fixed Income

Mexico's general elections are a major issue, as voters must choose between two economic models and two political power structures in June. What they decide will define the path of economic and social development for the next six years and beyond.

Mexico will choose more than a president. The entire federal Congress is up for renewal, as well as nine of the 31 state governors and more than 20,000 local positions. This is an opportunity for an overhaul or consolidation of Mexico's political structure. Both paths would have critical consequences for offshoring, energy and tax reforms, U.S. bilateral relations, the independence of the Supreme Court, and other key democratic and regulatory institutions.

In the presidential race, Claudia Sheinbaum, of the outgoing Morena alliance, maintains a comfortable lead in the polls (with 63% of voters' preferences) compared to opposition leader Xchitl Glvez with 31%.

The main Morena party aims to secure a supermajority in both houses of Congress to facilitate constitutional reforms, but current projections suggest that may be out of reach. Nonetheless, polls suggest that Mexicans will vote to expand the model launched by AMLO, one in which Morena's hegemony will be used to consolidate a greater role for the state and leadership of the economy.

Uncertainty in South Africa as ANC popularity wanes

By Anton Tonev, head of strategy of the Trium Larissa Macro fund

National parliamentary elections in South Africa are expected to take place between April and August. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) is unlikely to win an absolute majority for the first time since it came to power in 1994, according to polls. The move is driven by allegations of corruption, political instability and energy supply leading to power outages and problems in public companies impacting the country's economy.

The ANC is currently at its lowest level on record, around 40%. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is performing even lower and is also unlikely to achieve an absolute majority, even in coalition with smaller parties.

All bets are off if South Africa is governed by a coalition government for the first time in its modern history. The outcome ultimately depends on the distribution of votes: the more votes the ANC receives, the less dependent it will be on coalition partners and the less the status quo will change.

An ANC coalition with the far-left third party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, would result in a greater shift away from pro-market policies. However, if the DA manages to form a coalition, a slight shift to the right and more market-oriented policies should be expected, even if this carries a higher risk of social unrest.

