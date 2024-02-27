Ron DeSantis Still Hopes Trump Goes to Jail and Hell Intervenes to Become Next President, GOP Operator Claims





One of the main criticisms of Ron DeSantiss's campaign for the GOP nomination was that he was far too soft on his biggest competitor, aka Donald Trump. Yet since dropping out of the race, the Florida governor has completely criticized the ex-president, saying Trump accomplished virtually nothing of note during his time in office and preemptively rejecting a vice bid -president of the former president. At this point, you may be wondering why DeSantis is doing this. Is he just venting? Is he setting the stage for a run in 2028? Does he think he actually has, in some universe, a chance of winning in 2024, despite the suspension of his campaign? According to people with opinions on the subject, all of the above!

A Republican operative who was on DeSantiss's call last week with supporters told Politico he suspected the governor was preparing to become a go-to option for the party in the event Trump were to end his candidacy for office. re-election. I believe everything you're seeing is part of a concerted effort by DeSantis' world to keep the door open in case something in the race changes in the coming weeks that takes out Trump, like a criminal conviction and sentence jail or prison, the person said.

Others believe DeSantis' actions, which include not only attacking Trump in a way he never did on the trail but also traveling the country and continuing to showcase his record, have more to do with see with 2028. During his conversation with his supporters, the governor left the door open for another white person. House is running for office in four years, and at a news conference Friday he said he would of course do it again. As Politico reported, several supporters said they expected him to run for president again and predicted he would begin fundraising for state-level political activities later in the year.

Then, of course, there's also the possibility that DeSantis is simply pissed that he couldn't beat a four-times indicted ex-president and coup instigator, who was recently found responsible for sexual abuse (and defamation) and ordered to pay hundreds of millions. of dollars for fraud, and he is simply expressing his frustration. (Trump pleaded not guilty in all four criminal cases and appealed the civil fraud judgment. He also requested a stay of the defamation judgment and has been disbarred so far.) I think he's just very frustrated let no one else say these very obvious things. things and therefore feels the need to say them himself. Like the boy in The Emperor's New Clothes, New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne told Politico. Rob Stutzman, an adviser to Mitt Romney's 2008 presidential campaign, expressed a similar opinion, telling the outlet: “I wonder how strategic he is.” I would go for catharsis. Cheaper than therapy.

Whatever the reason, Team Trump is clearly not happy about the lack of deference. After DeSantiss' call last week, Chris LaCivita, a senior Trump strategist, called him a sad little man, while Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung wrote about put his tail between his legs and he should have fled into the shadows of darkness. Now that he's dipped his high-heeled toes back into the water, he might discover that our shovel can dig much deeper.

