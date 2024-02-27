Jokowi calls for infrastructure to be prepared for WWF 2024 Bali to take place smoothly





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked its collaborators to properly prepare the availability of infrastructure to support the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) from May 18 to 24, 2024. Tens of thousands of people would attend the event. “The orientation of the implementation is that the plan must be able to attract 30 to 50 thousand people, so first of all it is well prepared, the availability of infrastructure and also locations will be ensured later so that it “There should be no accumulation in one place,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury after a limited meeting with Jokowi at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Tuesday (27/2/2024). Jokowi also asked his team to continue updating the confirmation of guests' attendance. In this way, the number of participants in the event can be reached as planned. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Then, also ensure the presence of the guests who, he hopes, will also be present, both at the level of the head of state and at the ministerial level, so that they really have sufficient political weight,” Pahala said. According to Pahala, several invitations have currently been received confirming their presence at WWF 2024 in Bali. Some of them are delegates from Japan and Sri Lanka. “At the moment we are continuing to finalize, there are several who have given confirmation, the information for the head of state comes from Timor Leste, then also from Japan and also from the ministerial level of Sri Lanka who has declared,” he said. said. For your information, the theme of WWF 2024 is “Water for shared prosperity” or water for shared prosperity. Participants address 30,000 people from 172 countries. WWF is the largest international meeting in the water sector, held every three years. Bali was officially chosen as the host of the 9th WWF in Dakar, Senegal on March 19, 2022. (knv/jbr)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7215188/jokowi-minta-infrastruktur-disiapkan-agar-wwf-2024-bali-lancar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos