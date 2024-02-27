Biden responds to age criticism, roasts Trump for calling his wife Mercedes





US President Joe Biden lashed out at Republican Party front-runner Donald Trump amid criticism of his age and mental acuity, saying he was about as old as me and accusing his predecessor of being responsible for the situation on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in five key states, a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College (AP) reveals.

Deeming reports about his age classified, Biden, 81, lashed out at former US President Trump because of his age and said: “You have to take a look at the other guy.” He's about as old as me.

He went on to say, but he doesn't remember his wife's name, apparently referring to claims that Trump mistakenly nicknamed former first lady Melania Trump “Mercedes” during Saturday's CPAC event. However, some have speculated that Trump was referring to his former White House strategic communications director and CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp.

Stressing that it's about how old your ideas are, the US president called Trump the guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back to Roe v. Wade. He wants to return us to solid American principles on a wide range of issues from the last 50 to 60 years.

Biden, the oldest president in American history, further lambasted Trump and the Republican Party over the migrant issue, accusing the 77-year-old of undermining an immigration reform deal.

We're going to pass this border bill, it's overwhelmingly supported by Republicans and Democrats in the House and the Senate, but because – and I don't know this for sure but I'm told – Trump wins the telephone and call the President. of the House saying not to let it pass, the US president said.

For what? Not because he doesn't think it's a good thing, but because it would benefit Biden,” he added.

Has Biden pivoted his campaign to focus on Trump's incendiary comments?

Earlier, a report claimed that Biden personally asked his campaign to focus on the most absurd claims and remarks made by Trump in the past and highlight them to illustrate the differences between the two frontrunners for the 2024 elections .

President Biden himself has personally asked some of his top campaign aides to be even more aggressive in highlighting some of President Trump's most inflammatory and wild comments, CNN reporter MJ Lee said, emphasizing that Biden's leadership aims to show Americans that Trump is not fit to regain power. White House.

They were told that the main goal of the president's leadership was to dramatically ramp up campaign efforts to highlight the crazy shit Trump says in public.

The president's re-election campaign advisers have become more concerned about supporters' favorable perceptions of Trump in recent years, according to CNN, and need to be reminded of the reality of the situation.

Robert Hur describes Biden as an old man with a bad memory

Concerns about Biden's age and memory intensified after special counsel Robert Hur submitted a report last month following an investigation into his handling of sensitive papers found at his Delaware home and office from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.

The report points out that Biden, during interviews with the special counsel, does not remember the time when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview the end of his term, and that he did not remember not, even after several years, from the moment his son Beau died.

