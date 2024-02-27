Sanctions workJust ask Russian friends

The start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine gave rise to several promises of cooperation from one side or the other of the conflict. No country has provided more effusive support for Russia than China, which has said there will be no limits to its support. The limits of this support, however, seem to be close. It took time, but the pressure from sanctions is growing and is having an impact on the Russian economy.

The situation with China

In February alone, some of China's largest banks stopped doing business with Russia. On February 7, Chouzhou Commercial Bank, the main Chinese bank facilitating Russian imports,stopped do business with Russia. On February 21, three of China's four largest banks, namely Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank and Bank of China, hadstopped doing business with sanctioned Russian institutions. Other financial institutions will likely follow suit as new EU sanctions against Chinese companies helping Russia evade sanctions, sparked by the death of Alexei Navalny, were announced on February 24, 2024. These Chinese institutions haveaccumulated vulnerabilities which exposes them to the effects of sanctions.

China's no-holds-barred strategic partnership with Russia helped Putin through the most difficult months of the invasion, but on the second anniversary of the war, Xi Jinping's rhetorical commitments appear to have clashed with China's broader national interests.

China's economic growth isplateau,unemployment is on the rise, investments and exports aredown, and internal consumption is still low. China's huge real estate and construction markets, which account for a quarter of the total economy, aredeflate quickly. Meanwhile, China's debt burden is growing andalready much bigger than that of the United States. These problems can bestructural in nature and demand liberal reforms that are unlikely to be tolerated by the Chinese Communist Party under Xi Jinping.

As a result, Russia's big bet on China to replace the West as an economic partner and save it from sanctions looks increasingly unlikely to pay off.

Effects of secondary sanctions

The effects of secondary sanctions are also beginning to be felt in the Russian economy. Since the beginning of 2024, banksTürkiye having broken upAlmost all financial ties with Russia. THEUnited Arab Emirates(which recently joined BRICS) also began to withdraw from the Russian market. Cyprus, once a refuge for the ultra-rich Russians,announcement it would begin partnering with financial crimes specialists from the US FBI to eliminate sanctions evasion.

Even India, which had been a major importer of cheap Russian crude since the start of the war, has now begun to cut imports due to rising costs, with imports due from January 2024.down 35 percent from the 2023 peak.

Fill gaps

Starting in December 2023, the US and EU began taking aggressive action against non-Russian companies, helping to facilitate sanctions evasion and providing Russia with access to technologies and materials which can be used for civil and military purposes. The most significant effort to address these shortcomings has come from the EU.twelfth packet sanctions on December 18, 2023, and with the decree of the Biden administration on taking additional measures regarding harmful activities of the Russian Federation,sign December 22, 2023.

The EU's most recent sanctions, adopted following Navalny's death, have also been global in scope.targeting companies in countries like Serbia, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka. Several post-Soviet republics, includingKazakhstan,UzbekistanAndKyrgyzstanagreed to impose sanctions on Russia, although it is unclear how forcefully they did so.

China is also embroiled in the latest round of sanctions imposed by the United States over its continued relations with Russia.strong protests of the Chinese government.

Russia's financial maneuvers

There are other potential signs that the Kremlin is preparing for trouble with therevocation of the license of QIWI Bank, an entity that provides payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS countries. This decision, according to the Russian governmentsdeclarations, appears to be an effort to prevent money from fleeing the country. Such actions are even more alarming when considered in the context of what appears to be increasingly elaborate.financial engineering carried out to maintain an appearance of normality in large cities like Moscow. Nevertheless, thecollapse It is estimated that the creation of the QIWI bank cost Russians more than 4 billion rubles.

These movements signal a discontinuity between the Kremlinsexternal demonstration of confidencederived from a combination of recent ifminor battlefield victories and thepolitical chaos in the United States and an underlying feeling of insecurity. Renewed concerns about the health of the Russian economy in the run-up to the symbolic anniversary of the war and the Russian presidential election in mid-March could explainrecent increase in repression and domestic spending.

Russia roseexpenses on national projects and on the promotion of tourism, a dream in current conditions. Meanwhile, state-owned space company Roscosmos hasannouncement that its Western clientele has dried up. Finally, China (and Europe) haveincrease their gas purchases from Qatar, a further blow to Russia's revenue streams and its ability to circumvent sanctions.

Despite the opponents, sanctions against Russia are working. Time and firm pressure are expected to have an even greater impact on the Russian economy.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author alone and do not reflect the views of the Kennan Institute.