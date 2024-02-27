Lampungpro.co | Inspiring news from Lampung





President Jokowi and Prabowo Subianto after eating Bakso Pak Sholeh Bandongan, Central Java, Monday (29/1/2024). Suara.com/Novien

JAKARTA (Lampungpr.co): Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto's spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simanjuntak confirmed the news of granting Prabowo an honorary promotion. He also explained the reasons behind this honorary promotion. The honorary promotion will be handed over directly by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during the TNI-Polri leadership meeting at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday 28/2/2024. Based on the obtained timeline of events, Jokowi is expected to deliver the Presidential Decree on Promotion Honor to Indonesia's Defense Minister on Wednesday morning. “It is true that tomorrow Pak Prabowo will be present at the TNI meeting and plans to receive a presidential decree from the president regarding a mark of honor in the form of a special promotion to the position of TNI general,” Dahnil told the journalists. Suara.com (Lampungpro.co Media Network), Tuesday (27/2/2024). Dahnil emphasized that giving Prabowo an honorary promotion was in accordance with Law Number 20 of 2009 regarding Merit and Honorary Degrees. “General SBY, Pak Luhut, Pak Hendropriyono and others achieved the same thing,” Dahnil said. Dahnil then explained the reasons why Prabowo received an honorary promotion. “The awarding of the post of full general to Pak Prabowo is based on Pak Prabowo's dedication and contribution to the military and defense world,” Dahnil said. “Therefore, Pak Prabowo decided that the TNI headquarters will be offered to the president to be appointed as a full general and God willing, tomorrow Mr. Prabowo will receive the honorary promotion to the TNI headquarters,” he said. -he continued. Response from the palace The Palace spoke out about President Jokowi granting an honorary promotion to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the TNI-Polri leadership meeting next Wednesday. State Secretary Pratikno neither denied nor confirmed this information. He only confirmed that Jokowi would attend the meeting held at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta. “The event takes place tomorrow. Mr. President is coming,” said Pratikno at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta, Tuesday (27/2/2024). When asked whether Jokowi's presence should directly give Prabowo an honorary promotion, Pratikno did not answer directly. “Tomorrow, of course, there will be remarks and other things, as usual,” Pratikno said. (***) Editor Amiruddin Sormin

