Sweden within NATO, Hungary isolated DW 02/27/2024

The bitter struggle over Sweden's application for NATO membership is finally over after 18 months. Hungary was the last NATO country to formally give its approval, which it finally did on Monday afternoon when an overwhelming majority of lawmakers in the country's parliament voted in favor of Sweden's membership to the North Atlantic Defense Alliance.

In a striking change of tone from recent months, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke of the Scandinavian country in glowing terms, calling Sweden an important partner and saying its NATO membership would “strengthen Hungary's security.” .

What Orban was trying to cover up with his cordial diplomatic phrases was the most embarrassing foreign policy episode of his 14-year rule: Hungary resisted Sweden's NATO membership for a year and a half, although it's not really clear. what Orban hoped to achieve by doing so.

The overwhelming majority of Hungarian MPs (96.9%) voted in favor of Sweden's membership in NATO. Image: Marton Monus/dpa/photo alliance

There are many indications that he simply misjudged the situation and fled.

After Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in spring 2022, Orban sided with Turkey in opposing their application.

It is likely that one of the main reasons for this is his close ties with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. What Hungary got in return is unclear to this day.

Orban's vague demands

Like Erdogan, Orban attached conditions to his support for Sweden and Finland. But unlike Erdogan, Orban's conditions were completely vague.

He and members of his Fidesz party have repeatedly criticized Finland and Sweden for behaving disrespectfully towards Hungary and unfairly accusing the country of a democratic deficit or systematic corruption.

Budapest has repeatedly stressed that mutual relations should be improved before Hungary approves the two countries' accession. Exactly what this entailed was never made clear.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (left) visited Hungary just days before the Hungarian parliament voted on his country's membership in NATO. Image: Denes Erdos/AP Photo/photo alliance

It is also unclear why the Budapest Parliament ratified Finland's NATO membership in March 2023, but not Sweden's. Publicly, at least, Finland has not offered any of the apologies that Hungary has demanded or bowed to Orban in any way. The same can be said of Sweden.

A major arms deal or just a routine deal?

Perhaps Orban was surprised by Erdogan's decision late last year to submit Sweden's request for ratification to the Turkish parliament, which he did last month. This would explain why Orban pulled an arms deal with Sweden out of the hat in recent days, in order to save face.

Hungary will purchase four Gripen fighter jets from Sweden under the deal. While Orban hailed the agreement as a positive outcome of the negotiations and very beneficial for Hungary, in reality it is just a continuation of long-standing cooperation in this area: Hungary uses Gripen aircraft for almost 20 years and cooperates closely with Sweden in this area.

Orban has also recently tried to shift the blame for his foreign policy failure to others. Speaking in his weekly radio interview last Friday, he said he had finally succeeded in eliminating his party's opposition to Sweden's NATO membership.

This is quite remarkable considering that the autocratic Orban makes decisions on even the smallest issues and that his party members generally wait meekly for his instructions.

Degraded relations with the EU

The Sweden/NATO episode shows that Orban is harming Hungary's interests, said Budapest-based political scientist Peter Kreko of the Political Capital Institute.

Hungary reached a deal to buy four Gripen fighter jets from Sweden Image: IMAGO/TT

“Hungary is increasingly isolated within the EU and NATO, for example due to the delay in ratifying Sweden's NATO membership and the blocking of EU resolutions ” he told DW. “This has led to a persistent crisis of trust between Hungary and its partners.”

Hungary's isolation is particularly evident when it comes to Ukraine. Orban is the only EU head of government to maintain friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and oppose EU military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Hungary at odds with its main allies

Orban also spoke out against the United States under President Joe Biden in a manner more usual for members of the European far right. He openly declared that too strong an American presence in Europe was detrimental to the continent. He is the only EU prime minister to openly oppose Ukraine's membership in the bloc.

One of the reasons he does this is because he says it would serve American interests in Europe. Relations between the United States and Hungary are worse today than they were even during the last ten years of communist rule in Hungary.

Orban has lost all his former allies in the EU countries of Central and Southeast Europe, from the Law and Justice (PiS) party in Poland to former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, as they are no longer in power.

Unlike his ally Viktor Orban (left), Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (right) has so far not openly opposed any European policies. Image: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

The only one left is the recently re-elected Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico. However, so far, although Fico has made openly pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian statements, he has not yet openly opposed or blocked EU policies.

In Western Europe, too, potential allies such as Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are keeping their distance. Neither is interested in a formal alliance with Orban and his Fidesz party. Meloni is explicitly pro-Ukrainian and persuaded Orban at the extraordinary EU summit earlier this month to drop his veto on a 50 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Hungary now only plays a “minor role”

Orban's foreign policy has not achieved much in recent years. The revolt of European sovereignists against the “Brussels bureaucracy” that he hoped for has so far not materialized.

The investments he hoped would flow into Hungary from countries like Russia, Central Asia, India and China due to his policy of opening to the East have also not materialized, both in terms of scale and, in the case of Chinese investments, number of investments. jobs created.

Peter Kreko says Hungary has virtually no influence on European politics. “It is important to see that Hungarian obstructionism does not shape Euro-Atlantic responses to major policy questions, but at best delays or waters them down a bit. When it comes to important decisions,” says Kreko, ” Hungary is no longer a major player country; it only has a minor role.”

This article was originally published in German.