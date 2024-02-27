Letter containing white powder sent to the home of Donald Trump Jr.





Emergency crews responded Monday after a letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former president and Republican Party front-runner Donald Trump. A person familiar with the matter said results on the substance were inconclusive, but officials do not believe it was fatal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details of the letter, which were first reported by the Daily Beast. Trump Jr. opened the letter, which also contained a death threat, in his home office, and emergency responders wearing hazmat suits responded. Jupiter police said the investigation was being led by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which said it was working with the U.S. Secret Service but had no further details. The Secret Service declined to comment. Trump Jr. is one of his father's top campaign surrogates, frequently headlining events and appearing in interviews on his behalf. This is the second time white powder has been sent to the former president's eldest son. In 2018, his then-wife, Vanessa, was taken to a New York hospital after opening an envelope addressed to her husband containing an unidentified white powder. Police later said the substance was not dangerous. In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric, that also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless . white powder was also sent twice in 2016 to Trump Tower, which served as Trump's campaign headquarters. Hoaxes using white powder are playing on fears dating back to 2001, when letters containing deadly anthrax were sent to news organizations and the offices of two U.S. senators. These letters killed five people._____ Colvin reported from New York.

MIAMI —

Emergency crews responded Monday after a letter containing an unidentified white powder was sent to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former president and Republican Party front-runner Donald Trump.

A person familiar with the matter said results on the substance were inconclusive, but officials do not believe it is deadly. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details of the letter, which were first reported by The Daily Beast.

Trump Jr. opened the letter, which also contained a death threat, in his home office, and emergency responders wearing hazmat suits responded.

Jupiter police said the investigation was being led by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which said it was working with the U.S. Secret Service but had no further details. The Secret Service declined to comment.

Trump Jr. is one of his father's top campaign surrogates, frequently headlining events and appearing in interviews on his behalf.

This is the second time white powder has been sent to the former president's eldest son. In 2018, his then-wife, Vanessa, was taken to a New York hospital after opening an envelope addressed to her husband containing an unidentified white powder. Police later said the substance was not dangerous.

In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jr.'s brother, Eric, that also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless .

Envelopes containing white powder were also sent twice in 2016 to Trump Tower, which served as Trump's campaign headquarters.

Hoaxes using white powder are playing on fears dating back to 2001, when letters containing deadly anthrax were sent to news organizations and the offices of two U.S. senators. These letters killed five people.

_____

Colvin reported from New York.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/donald-trump-jr-sent-letter-containing-white-powder/46986462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos