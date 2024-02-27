AHY enters Joko Widodo’s cabinet

By Muslim Arbi

After failing to run for vice president, AHY and Anies Baswedan became the Democratic Party. Now join camp 02. Prabowo – Gibran.

After that, Joko Widodo, President General of the Democrats, was appointed Minister of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet.

The calculation of the results of the presidential and legislative elections has not yet been announced by the KPU. But the council of ministers has an agenda for the presidential election campaign lunch on 02. It's interesting to watch.

Is Joko Widodo just using Prabowo to prevent Anies from failing to become president? Then after that Prabowo was deceived by Joko Widodo so that he could not be appointed president?

Joining AHY in the cabinet, there is definitely some kind of agenda between Joko Widodo and SBY, because after the Democrats failed to be captured by Moeldoko.

Prabowo might be worried now. Even if the Quick Count results won out. But various attacks on cheating from opposing parties are also very dangerous.

Prabowo's opponents attacked the presidential election by calling for a fraudulent presidential election. He will no longer hit Prabowo but will cause the collapse of Joko Widodo's seat.

Will AHY's entry not be a weapon for Joko Widodo to obtain new ammunition to confront Megawati and Anies in the DPR investigation? Formation of investigative rights: 314 to 261. Yes, this might confuse Prabowo.

Even though Megawati approved the right to investigation, the PDIP president warned against the question of impeachment.

It seems that Joko Widodo is under his command to win the 02. But Prabowo and Joko Widodo remain worried.

Why are you worried?

The results of the presidential election could be a disaster for Joko Widodo and Prabowo. What if Joko Widodo was impeached due to fraudulent presidential election results? What is the fate of Prabowo?

In addition, the strength of the coalition supporting it in Parliament is weak. Should PDIP, PKB, Nasdem and PKS, PPP unite in the right of investigation or build a permanent coalition?

The current Quick Count results could also make Prabowo wary of Joko Widodo. If ultimately Prabowo fails to be inaugurated because of the right of investigation.

See and take note of Megawati's attitude which only supports the right to investigation. Does Megawati's attitude not have a hidden agenda to oust Prabowo but does she want to persuade Joko Widodo to return to Mega's fold?

Joko Widodo's remaining time in power is still eight months. All possibilities and all plays can happen. It could be that Joko Widodo was kicked out of his seat due to a number of policies currently being broken in Indonesia.

Does Joko Widodo still sincerely support Prabowo? Become President? Even though he was betrayed numerous times during two presidential elections (2014-2019) and (2019-2024).

Or will Joko Widodo be cornered by the fraudulent results of the current presidential election which will become ammunition to crush his power so that he joins Megawati because Megawati still controls the DPR?

And where will Joko Widodo use SBY as a force to protect himself from the power of Anies and the people? Because SBY was once disappointed by Anies and SBY still has conflict with Megawati?

Prabowo should be wary of Joko Widodo's maneuver to include AHY in the Cabinet. Otherwise, Prabowo will be harassed by Joko Widodo again for the third time. after being defeated twice in the last two presidential elections.

Arbi Muslim.

Analyze the situation above.

