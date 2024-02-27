Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in early Maine polls





AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — Former President Donald Trump led President Joe Biden in an early poll of Maine voters released Monday that showed an electorate appearing unhappy with his likely choices ahead of the November election.

It was a striking result in the first public poll of 2024 pitting the two unpopular Maine politicians against each other. Although the state hasn't supported a Republican in a presidential race since 1988, Trump won the 2nd Congressional District in 2016 and 2020 and will likely play a major role in the Electoral College vote again this year.

Trump had 38 percent support from voters to 32 percent for Biden in the online survey conducted between Feb. 6 and 14 by Pan Atlantic Research, a Portland polling firm. Another 30 percent said they supported other candidates or were undecided. The survey of 791 likely voters has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Biden's worrisome approval numbers don't appear to bother other center-left politicians voting with him in Maine. U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, had 60 percent favorability in the survey, while U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a 2nd District Democrat, had 55 percent favorability in his conservative-leaning half from Maine.

The president was viewed unfavorably by a staggering 61 percent of Mainers in the survey. While he had a net favorability rating of 52 percentage points among Democrats, he was underwater with independents by 34 points and Republicans by 73 points. There are no comparable approval numbers for Trump, but recent national polls put him slightly ahead of Biden.

The only bright spot for the Maine president was his narrow lead among people who said they were certain to vote. Biden had 40 percent support to Trump's 37 percent among this group, and only 23 percent said they supported another candidate or were undecided.

Trump's 2nd District race as well as Golden's run for a fourth term are expected to be Maine's biggest races in the 2024 cycle. The centrist congressman has proven durable in previous elections, but Republicans are considering him as vulnerable after he flip-flopped in favor of an assault weapons ban following the October mass shooting in his hometown of Lewiston.

The two Republicans vying for the nomination to face him, state Reps. Austin Theriault of Fort Kent and Mike Soboleski of Phillips, are largely unknown at this point. The Pan Atlantic poll found that Thériault, a former NASCAR driver backed by top House Republicans, had 28 percent support among his party's likely voters, compared to 10 percent for Soboleski.

The eventual nominee will try to build on the lingering support for Trump in the 2nd District. He led Biden there by 20 percentage points in the poll, although Biden had an 8-point lead over Trump in the liberal 1st District. These totals essentially reversed the results of the 2020 election, in which Biden won the 1st District by 23 points and Trump won the 2nd by 7 points.

King is considered a heavy favorite in his run for a third term that would make the 79-year-old the oldest person to ever represent Maine in the Senate. His opponents so far are former Republican Party Chairman Demi Kouzounas and Democrat David Costello of Brunswick.

