Javier Milei's shock therapy in Argentina is a big gamble

Just weeks into his term, Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, appears to be keeping his promise to put a chainsaw to the country's economy in crisis. In his inaugural speech, Milei told the nation: There is no alternative to shock. He dissolved half of the country's ministries days later and implemented a 50 percent devaluation of the peso.

But amid massive spending cuts, prices continue to spiral. Argentina's annual inflation rate has reached a three-decade high of 254.2 percent. Milei blames the poor economy on years of mismanagement and warned his compatriots to expect more pain before any gains are felt.

Although many support his measures, clear signs of disconnect are emerging. His government suffered the first general strike in history, granting access to the streets to masses of demonstrators. More alarming for Milei, his wide-ranging omnibus law, which ranged from economic policy to the privatization of state entities, failed to be sanctioned by a divided National Congress in which it lacks a majority.

However, this resistance only seems to embolden the president. His plan to dollarize the currency, which some have called a simple electoral strategy, now seems likely to come to fruition. earlier than expected. Milei also launched a culture war against her detractors, including Lali Epsito, a well-known personality Argentinian pop star. But unless the economy recovers quickly, it could find itself facing a growing mass of disgruntled citizens.

Echoes of the past

Shock therapy involving the sudden removal of trade barriers and labor protections, as well as the implementation of drastic tax policies is not new in Argentina. It was an integral part of the economic plan of the last dictatorship (1976-1983), which was inspired by the pioneer of shock therapy: the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. In both cases, an eventual debt crisis followed.

In the 1990s, then-Argentine President Carlos Menem announcement major surgery without anesthesia on the economy. Having failed to curb the escalation of inflation, the convertibility of the peso had to be pegged to the dollar to break this cycle. But it generated new public debt, chronic stagnation and high levels of unemployment, and caused the largest sovereign crisis. default in history.

Shock therapy is not just a Latin American phenomenon. The collapse of the Soviet Union led to a rapid transition from a state to a market economy for much of the world's population.

In Poland, the Balcerowicz map caused an initial rise in inflation before eventually stabilizing the economy based on free market capitalism, although new inequalities and social problems were on the way.

Mileis Challenge

Two features distinguish Mileis shock therapy. First, it has a relatively weak political position particularly in Congress. Second, it is not clear what share of the Argentine population is ready to support its measureswhile the memory of the crisis looms large in the public imagination.

Milei has already introduced massive spending cuts, including slashing salaries and pensions via inflation and suspending funding to subnational governments to pay salaries and subsidies. He also launched an ambitious plan to revive Argentina's economy, which includes the privatization of all state-owned companies, trade liberalization and labor deregulation.

Social opposition was immediate. Although the government discouraged mobilization by banning road blocks and large public gatherings, spontaneous demonstrations took place in cities across the country. Labor organizations and unions have provided the greatest resistance, through declarations, protests and legal proceedings.

Then, on January 24, when Milei had been in power for barely a month, a general strike has been called. The strike, in which even the most conservative Argentine unions participated, paralyzed the country.

Meanwhile, Milei faced resistance to Congress. His omnibus law was expected to garner support from center-right parties and subnational governors in need of national funding. However, Mileis's dogmatism prevented the government from agreeing to the changes demanded by his potential allies, and the bill collapsed.

Since taking office, Milei has maintained shaky relationships with governors and lawmakers, characterizing lawmakers as delinquents seeking bribes and perpetuating the decadent status quo.

Instead of taking advantage of his strong electoral victory and the fragmentation of the opposition parties, he provoked confrontation and an always unified resistance. Public opinion also seems to be reversing, since the proportion of people living in poverty rose from 45 percent to almost 60 percent.

In a slow economic context, it is difficult to imagine how the president will find the support necessary for his shock therapy.

Dollarization: Mileis Big Gamble

The most ambitious, but unpredictable, element is the much-hyped Mileis. dollarization project currency. He says this will generate hope and revive a competitive economy, with the middle class able to travel and buy imported goods at ease.

But, based on current exchange rates, average salary should only cost $218 (171) per month, and this figure is expected to drop further after expected devaluations In the coming months.

If the plan fails, Milei can expect strong resistance. Argentina has a long history of popular uprisings. In 2001, five presidents resigned within two weeks, with one escaping from the Pink House (the president's official workplace) into a helicopter.

Since then, despite regular protests and crises, all governments have completed their mandate and continued their economic policies. Will Milei break the mold and be kicked out of office early? Or will he be able to show Argentines real economic recovery before their patience runs out?

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read it original article.