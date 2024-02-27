He thinks you're all stupid





There is a contingent of black voters who support Donald Trump, no matter what he says. For some, it directly calls into question their morality or intelligence, with Plies recently denouncing the controversial former president while urging them to open their eyes.

Trump is currently campaigning for re-election to his second term. While speaking at an event in Columbia, South Carolina last week, he suggested that black people support him and his presidential bid because he has been indicted in recent years; essentially, they can connect with him because he is discriminated against, just like they have been throughout history.

The My Lil Bih artist was amused by this, but also took the opportunity to raise awareness among his people about what was happening.

(They are criminals like me), he wrote with laughing emojis in an Instagram post summarizing the words of the polarizing 77-year-old businessman. His caption accompanied a clip of Trump's wild statement and the perplexed reaction of CNN anchor Laura Coates.

I'm not even going to lie, I'm starting to like the casual racism he inflicts on you, Plies wrote. Keep treating them like Tim Scott Trump!!! They will jump even higher for you!!!

There was an air of mockery in the Fort Myers, Florida rappers' statement, as he was aware that such a statement would likely not deter people from blindly supporting Trump.

Before the election, he started calling them ni**as, he predicted in a second message accompanied by a video in which Trump called his black voters blacks during the same speech. I guarantee it and his numbers are through the roof!! This is why he is loved by his base. Because he [Says] THE [Quiet] Part out loud!!! Keep [Proving] Who really is America!!

In the last clip he shared, Trump told his black voters that he was indicted for them, and Plies found humor in that, too.

Black people, he was indicted FOR YOU, Plies wrote with sarcasm. He stole classified documents FOR YOU, he [Tried] By stealing an election FOR YOU, he started an insurrection FOR YOU, he defrauded New York FOR YOU, he made secret payments FOR YOU, he [Assaulted]/Violated [E. Jean] Carroll FOR YOU!! Yes, he thinks you are all stupid and in most cases he is right!!!!

Plies being the voice of reason in political matters is a difficult reality to accept, but in 2024 it shouldn't be as much of a shock. In November 2022, he lobbied the government to provide resources to Florida residents in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Dear America: If we can give Ukraine and Ukrainians over $15.2 billion to fight a war. It's not possible for Americans to need it [Assistance] After Hurricane Ian Should Go Without, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Politicians ask us for our votes, not Ukrainians!!

If Donald Trump's insane comments don't turn people away, perhaps Plies' efforts will eventually pay off.

