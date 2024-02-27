Biden backed away from his promise to abolish the federal death penalty. That leaves an opening for Trump – The Durango Herald

WASHINGTON (AP) As he prepared to take office three years ago, Joe Biden's new administration considered a host of possible options to fulfill his campaign promise to end the death penalty at the federal. One idea was an executive order, according to people familiar with the matter. . But the White House has not released one and has not pushed for legislation in Congress. Six months later, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a moratorium on federal capital punishment to study the protocols used to execute people, a more restrained measure that resulted in no executions under Biden. The Justice Department has since sought the death penalty against the suspects charged in the mass shootings in Pittsburgh and Buffalo. Biden isn't talking much about the death penalty today. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, routinely promised in his campaign speeches to seek the execution of drug dealers as part of a national crackdown on crime. Capital punishment has not shaped the U.S. presidential race since 1988, when Massachusetts Democratic Governor Michael Dukakis was criticized for showing little emotion when asked during a debate whether he would support the death penalty for the perpetrators of these crimes if his wife was raped and murdered. But the issue could quickly return to the national spotlight if Trump takes back the White House and moves to resume federal executions as he has repeatedly promised. . That has left some Biden supporters frustrated that he hasn't done more to prevent a future president from resuming executions, especially since Trump pushed as many as 13 in his final six months in office. This has always been used as a political talking point. That's been the case for centuries and probably always will be, said Robin Maher, executive director of the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, which takes no official position on capital punishment but is critical problems related to its application. But I think the American public now understands this and is really looking for more serious answers to these very serious problems in our communities. The incoming Biden administration's deliberations were leaked by former officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. According to Gallup, support for the death penalty against convicted murderers fell from 80 percent in 1994 to 53 percent last year. And, in November, Gallup found in another poll that, for the first time, more Americans think the death penalty is applied unfairly, 50% to 47%. The vast majority of convicted inmates are sentenced at the state level. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, only 44 of the 2,331 people on death row were being held in federal prison as of early this year. Besides the federal government, 21 states authorize the death penalty, and it remains legal in six others that have currently declared moratoriums or suspended executions. Alabama gained international attention for its use of nitrogen gas to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, a convicted murderer, last month. Smith appeared to remain conscious for several minutes. For at least two minutes, he shook and twisted on the gurney, sometimes pulling against the restraints. Biden is the first president to openly oppose capital punishment. His 2020 campaign website said he would work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level and urge states to follow the federal government's lead. Similar language does not appear on his website this year. His campaign declined requests for comment. Following Garlands' moratorium, the Justice Department overturned more than 30 decisions seeking the death penalty. But prosecutors Federal prosecutors announced in January that they were seeking the death penalty for Payton Gendron, who killed 10 black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, two years ago. Prosecutors successfully argued for the use of the death penalty. death sentence against Robert Bowers, who killed 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018. Biden's 2020 stance represented a change of heart from when he sponsored a bill landmark crime bill in 1994 that expanded the federal death penalty for about 60 offenses, including terrorism, the killing of law enforcement officers, large-scale drug trafficking and drive-by shootings It also prompted Biden to boast that he could do anything except hang people for jaywalking. Abraham Bonowitz, director of Death Penalty Action, which advocates for the abolition of capital punishment, said Biden has done or said nothing to fulfill his 2020 pledge, but acknowledged that presidents who are trying to do so now do not help him politically. When Joe Biden becomes a lame duck, whether it's at the end of this term, or he gets another term, at the end of this term, I think that's when we'll see him well . act in every way he is able, Bonowitz said. Today, it is Trump who speaks enthusiastically about capital punishment. It's an issue that touches on two cornerstones of Trump's policies since his first campaign for president: playing on anti-immigrant sentiments toward the United States. – Mexican border and trumpeting a common Republican refrain of law and order that resonated with voters worried about crime and fentanyl smuggling across the border. In a speech announcing his 2024 campaign, Trump called for those who sell drugs to face the death penalty for their heinous acts. More recently, he has promised to execute drug and human traffickers and even praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's treatment of drug traffickers. President Xi in China controls 1.4 billion people, with an iron fist, without a drug problem. You know why? Trump said at a recent campaign rally in New Hampshire. Death penalty for drug traffickers. China has problems with opioid abuse, but official statistics omit most cases and addicts are often denied treatment options. The 13 federal executions carried out by the Trump administration occurred quickly enough to have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus to federal death row in Indiana. They were also the first federal executions since 2003, and the last three took place after Election Day but before Trump left office. It was the first time federal prisoners had been put to death by a lame-duck president since Grover Cleveland in 1889. Mention of the death penalty sparked loud cheers among Trump's audience, but the issue received little attention. universal support among its conservative base, particularly among some religious leaders and ardent opponents of abortion. This is going to be a struggle for some in the community, Troy said. Miller, president and CEO of National Religious Broadcasters. But I also think there is strong support in the community for harsh sanctions and consequences. Ann E. Gillies, a trauma specialist, pastor and author who saw Trump address the National Religious Broadcasters convention, is originally from Canada, where the death penalty has been abolished. in 1976. But she said the application of this measure by the United States had a deterrent effect. I always think: is there room for redemption? That's my point of view,” she said. But even with that, if you committed the crime, you have to serve the time and punish.

