Rishi Sunak struggling to hold together 2019 victory coalition, Sky News voters panel finds | Political news

Rishi Sunak is failing to hold together the electoral coalition that delivered Boris Johnson to a decisive victory in the 2019 general election, according to the Voters' Panel on Sky News – launched today.

Deep dissatisfaction with the state of the country and exhaustion from years of conservative chaos mean 2019 conservative voters will flock to at least four rival parties or stay home in the next election.

Some describe themselves as swing voters, while others say they have supported the Conservatives all their lives. This is the headquarters of the conservative group and campaign leader, Isaac Levido, who believes that it is the key to the next elections.

We found that just over a fifth of Conservative voters would move straight to Labor and voters' panel participants have a sense of what Labor stands for, reveals Sky News-YouGov digital community group launched today today.

Picture:

Photo: PA





However, the ruling party's deep despair means the relationship between the party and many voters has broken down and they are looking for a new home.

Over the next two weeks, including in the run-up to next Wednesday's Budget, Sky News will regularly survey the Voters Panel, an online group of at least 33 people from across Britain.

Of the 33 responses submitted so far, nine say they are likely to stay with the Conservatives, seven will go to Labor, five to Reform, two to the Liberal Democrats and one to the Greens.

Eight of them say they are not sure, although three of them rule out the possibility of voting for the Conservatives. This echoes the latest polls.

The latest YouGov poll suggested that of those who voted Conservative in 2019, 33% would stay with the party, 20% would move to the Reform Party, 13% to the Labor Party, 3% to the Liberal Democrats and 1% would go to the Green Party.

Some 29% say they don't know or wouldn't vote. This suggests that the Voter Panel reflects the national situation very well and will be used in the coming days to explore voters' opinions further.

Picture:

Here are the words people use to describe Rishi Sunak: The bigger they are, the more commonly they are used.





The headlines, taken from dozens of videos and written exercises made by the panel of 2019 Conservative voters since Friday, include:

• Despair at the state of public services. Katrin, who will vote anyone but Conservative next time, says schools “are struggling”, the NHS is “underfunded” and needs a cash injection and the economy is “in trouble”. failure “.

Helen, who isn't sure where to vote, says: “I'm very worried about the state of the country at the moment. It's not just myself that I have to think about, I also have two young children.”

Michael, who will remain on the Conservative side, says: “The government does not seem willing to give in to doctors to give them a decent pay rise.”

Picture:

Michael says government appears unwilling to give doctors 'decent pay rise'





• Concerns about the cost of living are not matched by demands for tax cuts. Several members of the Voters Panel spoke about the cost of living and the pressures this brings, although this is believed to be partly a consequence of COVID and the war in Ukraine – both of which are outside the government's control. However, this does not translate into spontaneous demands for tax cuts, beyond a small number of people already loyal to the Conservatives.

• There is a desire to punish the conservatives. The anger felt in the face of the political chaos of recent years does not seem to have diminished and was mentioned spontaneously by a majority of speakers. Snezzana says the party she voted for in the last election is “destroying the country and the economy” and that she will switch to Labor.

Picture:

Snezzana says the Tories are "destroying the country and the economy" and she will switch to Labor.





Paul, who will switch to the Greens, will no longer support the Conservatives after the “chaos since Boris was in charge”. Jyoti will no longer vote Tory “because Brexit and COVID have all been disasters” and, although more recently he is unlikely to support Labor, he could go to either end of the political spectrum and support the Reformed or Lib Dems.

• There is uncertainty surrounding Sir Keir Starmer and the Labor Party. Emma, ​​who is unsure how to vote next time, says: “Starmer is someone who often stays on the fence.” Tom – who says he will vote Labor – says Sir Keir has moved Labor to the center but “isn't 100 per cent sure what their program will be”, adding: “Is he a capable leader ?I don't know, we'll find out.”

• Sir Keir is “indecisive” and “unbelievable”. Mr Sunak “rich”, “unelected and “untrustworthy”. The words used to describe the leaders of the two major parties are largely callous from our participants. Mr Sunak is also weak, out of touch; although considered competent and intelligent. Sir Keir is known to be a lawyer, but the term “hypocrite” looms large.

• Some key messages from the parties, but few in number, are transmitted. David, who is switching to Labour, is one of the few to acknowledge that Sir Keir “came from a less well-off background. He had family problems”.

Paul, who sticks to the Conservatives, imitated Mr Sunak's slogan by saying “My worry is that now… Labor will come in and we will be back to square one” and said “we have to stay with them, see this.” plan through.”

Picture:

David will move to Labor





• Not everyone thinks it’s “time for a change.” After 14 years, a minority thinks that the time has not come for change. All three who suggest this remain on the conservative side.

• Decisive moments matter. Moments widely shared on social media shape perceptions. Paul, who will vote for the Greens, referred to the bet between Mr Sunak and Piers Morgan as proof of Mr Sunak's wealth, suggesting it means he is “obviously rich and I think that puts him a little disconnected from people.” where he bet a thousand pounds with the interviewer, it wasn't nice to see. That makes it feel disconnected, especially when people are going paycheck to paycheck.”

The results of this community group – with so few people directly converting the Tories to Labor – could lead some Tory supporters to conclude that the next election is not lost, arguing that Labor did not seal the deal with the electorate. There are some glimmers of hope for the Conservatives. However, the direct move from the Conservatives to Labor may not be the deciding factor in the result.

Labour's 1997 landslide was driven, in part, by keeping the Conservatives at home rather than by a surge of enthusiasm for Tony Blair.

Picture:

Here's a similar so-called "word cloud" for Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.





In 1992, John Major received more votes than any leader in an election ever seen and a sharp decline in turnout – from 77.7% to 71.3% in 1997 – was a large part of Blair's majority of 179. Jeremy Corbyn lost almost 3 million votes between 2017 and 2019, which was instrumental in the 80-vote Conservative majority.

This community group still suggests that less than a third of Conservative voters would remain on the Tory side in the next election. This remains an existential challenge for the Prime Minister.