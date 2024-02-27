Trump and inflation – The New York Times





If there's a simple political truth, it's that voters hate inflation. If there is another, it is that they also hate the policies that stifle it.

Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign highlights the tensions between these two truths. The former president blasted President Biden for rising prices in recent years. But Trump also criticizes high interest rates, the Federal Reserve's key tool for reducing inflation. And his proposed second-term program contains few measures that economists believe would reduce inflation.

In fact, some might push prices up.

These include higher tariffs, which could increase costs for U.S. consumers. Trump has also pledged to deport many undocumented immigrants, which could cause a labor shortage that would drive up prices of food and other goods. And while Trump hasn't laid out his plans in enough detail for economists to judge how his overall agenda would affect inflation, there's no sign his policies would stamp out rising prices. .

I certainly don't think it's a disinflationary program, said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute.

Solutions against inflation?

The White House is not primarily responsible for controlling inflation. This is the job of the federal government. The central bank uses interest rates to keep inflation low: higher rates can cool the economy and lower prices, and vice versa. Fed officials make decisions independently of the president's administration.

But government decisions on taxation, spending and regulation can influence how quickly prices rise, in part by fueling or slowing demand. Research suggests that pandemic relief packages have contributed to the recent surge in inflation by increasing consumption, for example.

Trump said inflation would be lower under his leadership and that increased gas production could curb inflation, suggesting that America should drill, baby, drill. But U.S. crude oil production already hit record levels last year, and permitted oil drilling on public lands has increased under Biden.

Beyond that, pump prices are determined by larger global forces rather than administrative policy. The president has little to do with what happens in the oil business, said Tom Kloza, founder of the Oil Price Information Service.

Inflationary plans

Some of Trump's plans could raise prices. Take the prices. Trump imposed tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods, as well as a 10% markup on imports from around the world.

It is difficult to guess exactly how tariffs would affect consumer prices: foreign producers could absorb some of their costs, and currency adjustments could soften their impact. But if U.S. importers endure cost increases, as appears to have happened during the first Trump administration, they could pass them on to consumers by raising prices for affected products. Trump's proposed tariffs are much more extensive than those imposed during his presidency, making them a major economic asset. Still, they could lead to just a one-time rise in prices, some economists said, rather than continued increases, which is what we mean by inflation.

Another Trump campaign promise risks having a more lasting effect: the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. The details and feasibility of the plan remain unclear, but the disruptions could be significant. In the United States, an estimated eight million undocumented workers make up a significant portion of the workforce in industries such as field labor and hospitality.

If businesses faced sudden and glaring labor shortages, they would face a choice: either produce less (which would drive up prices as consumers competed for fewer goods), or raise wages to attract employees (which could in turn encourage companies to charge more). That would certainly have an inflationary impact, said Thierry Wizman, an economist at Macquarie, although it really depends on how big it is.

Silver lining

If there's a way for Trump to reduce inflation, it might be deregulation, a few Republican economists told me. Businesses facing less red tape could pass their savings on to consumers. But it's unclear exactly how much impact that would have, because estimates of the regulations' costs vary and Trump's plans aren't fleshed out. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

If there is any good news, it is that inflation is already falling: after jumping to 9.1% in the summer of 2022, consumer prices have climbed by a much more modest rate of 3.1% in the year ending last month. American consumers may not be as spooked by inflation when November's winner takes office.

But based on what Trump has proposed so far, there is no indication that his policies would alleviate rising prices and there is reason to think they could exacerbate them.

Middle East NATO and Russia

Looking back: Some new homeowners are buying their childhood home.

Tipping and Gen Z cooks: The Times spoke with 30 chefs about the challenges of running a restaurant today.

Lives Lived: Roni Stoneman was a virtuoso banjo player in the famous Appalachian string band led by her father. But her greatest fame came in the 1970s, when she joined the cast of Hee Haw and proved herself to be a rustic comedienne. Stoneman died at age 85.

SPORTS

Women's football: Mexico surprised the Americans, 2-0, last night in the final group match of the Gold Cup. These goals were the first that Mexico had scored against Team USA since 2010.

NBA: Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams criticized the league's referees after a close loss to the New York Knicks, calling them an abomination.

Body Talk: Plus-size influencers are a source of affirmation for their followers, helping them embrace their own bodies. So what happens when these influencers lose weight? Followers, especially younger ones, can sometimes feel disillusioned and betrayed.

If you're going to use your body to make a living and position yourself as a brand, one follower said, I think you can't expect the community around you to not respond.

Learn more about culture

