As OECD negotiations begin, Indonesia faces daunting task to join elite club BenarNews

Indonesia's aspirations to join a club of mostly wealthy democracies will be an uphill task as it has a long way to go to align its governance, anti-corruption, environmental and other policies with the group's strict standards, said analysts.

The 38-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced last week that it had decided to begin talks with Indonesia with a view to granting it membership.Jakarta, for its part, wants to join the elite club in order to make Indonesia a developed country by 2045.

Indonesia may be Southeast Asia's largest economy, but it remains a developing country, according to statistics from the The United Nations and global economic bodies.

If admitted to the OECD, Indonesia would become the first Southeast Asian member of the Paris-based group, but it will most likely be years before the outcome of its application is known. Japan and South Korea are the only Asian members of the group.

Being part of the OECD will not come without challenges, said Bhima Yudistira, an economist at the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (CELIOS).

Joining the OECD will require many rules to be harmonized with OECD standards, including licensing, business competition and trade, Bhima told BenarNews.

Essentially, the exclusive body sets standards and best practices in these areas as well as in the areas of investment, taxation, environment, governance, anti-corruption and human rights. 'man, Bhima said.

The OECD also works with its members and other partners to share data, analysis and policy advice on various economic, social and environmental issues.

Although Indonesia aspires to become a member of the OECD by striving to strengthen its economic competitiveness and accelerate its structural transformation, there is a yawning chasm between aspirations and reality.

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Mathias Cormann (left) shakes hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as he arrives at the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian island of Bali, November 15. 2022. [Mast Irham/Pool/AFP]

Indonesia's OECD membership is part of its long-term vision to become a high-income country by 2045, when it will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the struggle for independence from colonial rule Dutch, the government said.

To achieve this goal, Indonesia will need to maintain a high economic growth rate, diversify its economy, improve its human capital and address its social and environmental challenges, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.

Indonesia's membership in the OECD is one of the government's strategies to realize the Golden Indonesia Vision 2045, which requires the role and support of all stakeholders, said Ferry Ardiyanto, deputy assistant at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, in a press release.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann described the group's decision to begin accession negotiations with Indonesia as historic.

As Southeast Asia's largest economy and the world's third-largest democracy, Indonesia is an important global player, providing important leadership in its region and beyond, he said in a communicated.

However, nothing historic has happened yet.

Indonesia is expected to face scrutiny by 23 OECD committees and would need unanimous consent from all 38 member states before being admitted to the hallowed club.

And that could take years and years.

People wearing masks depicting Syahrul Yasin Limpo, former agriculture minister, and Firli Bahuri, then chairman of the anti-graft agency Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), both accused of extortion, demonstrate in front of the building of agency in Jakarta on November 23. , 2023. [Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters]

However, long before all that, Indonesia may have difficulty meeting some OECD criteria, analysts say.

Take, for example, the persistent problem of corruption at the highest levels of the country.

Corruption has supposedly been a concern of several governments since the start of the democratic era in 1998, but virtually no progress has been made. In fact, critics say the situation has gotten worse in recent years under current two-term President Joko Jokowi Widodo.

Last November, a high-profile case revealed that a fox may have been guarding the henhouse or that multiple foxes may have been involved.

In this case, the chain of corruption was extraordinary, reflecting the way in which the scourge spreads from the upper echelons.

The head of the country's main anti-corruption agency (KPK) was suspended and then fired in December after being suspected of demanding bribes from a former minister in exchange for leniency in a corruption case against him.

As for the minister, he resigned in October after being questioned for allegedly soliciting bribes from his subordinates.

It is therefore no wonder that Indonesia ranked 115th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

The index measures how corrupt each country's public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.

The OECD has a robust anti-corruption program, which includes instruments to prevent, detect and sanction corruption in the public and private sectors.

Another problem Indonesia faces is that of respecting and protecting human rights.

Jakarta has ratified most major international human rights treaties, but is still accused of serious violations such as unlawful or arbitrary killings, torture, arbitrary arrests and restrictions on freedom of expression and meeting.

Other human rights issues in the country include alleged abuses by security forces in the rebel region of Papua, discrimination against LGBTQ people and laws that criminalize blasphemy.

Hot slag flows from trucks to the discharge site of the nickel processing plant operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi province, Indonesia, July 28, 2023. [Jojon/Antara Foto/via Reuters]

Human rights and environmental abuses are also reportedly rife in Indonesia's nickel processing sector, with the country holding the largest nickel reserves.

In its race to become a developed country, Indonesia is rapidly expanding its sector, driven by global demand for nickel in electric vehicle batteries, smartphones and other devices.

Coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, powers 65% of Indonesia's energy needs and the energy sector accounts for almost half of the country's emissions. Yet Indonesia has excluded captive coal power plants from its coal phase-out plan, for which rich countries had promised it $20 billion in funding.

Other difficulties faced by critics citing OECD membership include Indonesia's complex legal system, which they say leads to inconsistency and inefficiency. Additionally, frequent changes in laws and regulations, overlapping jurisdictions and widespread corruption result in weak enforcement, they add.

Staff of a small shoe manufacturer mark new products by making a video presentation of their company to be posted on social media in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, September 27, 2023. [Aditya Aji/AFP]

However, if Indonesia succeeds in implementing the comprehensive reforms that OECD membership requires and is admitted to the group, it could see many potential benefits, CELIOS's Bhima said.

For example, he said, improved law enforcement in Indonesia could, among other things, help combat corruption and tax evasion, and strengthen environmental protection and energetic transition.

The Southeast Asian country could also learn to develop its industrial and technological capacity by drawing on best practices from OECD members, he added.

Some of the standards adopted by the OECD can strengthen Indonesia's position globally and make it more open to quality investment opportunities from developed countries, he said.

[I]Indonesia can learn a lot from the OECD on how to prepare for a better economic structure, for example by strengthening its manufacturing and technology sectors.

Indonesia's business sector would also benefit from OECD membership, said Drajad Wibowo, senior economist at the Institute for Economic and Financial Development.

[I] this will create a fair and confident environment for businesses from OECD countries to work, invest and trade with Indonesia, he told BenarNews.

The challenge is for the technical team to prepare for the accession process, in accordance with the wishes of the OECD.