Modi is India's most powerful prime minister ever, but the divisions he has caused are deeply worrying

In an interview aimed at assessing the legacy of Narendra Modi after ten years as Prime Minister as well as his political personality ahead of the next national elections, one of the leading experts on Indian politics said that Modi was the Prime Minister the most powerful that India has ever had. .

However, Christophe Jaffrelot added that India has become a very worrying landscape of divisions under him.

In an hour-long interview with Karan Thapar for ThreadJaffrelot, professor of South Asian politics at Sciences Po in Paris and Kings College London and author of Modis India: Hindu nationalism and the rise of ethnic democracysaid that during Modi's last ten years as prime minister, India developed a deeper state, which he distinguished from a deep state.

He says that elements of the Sangh parivar and the vigilantes have ensured that there is a distinction between what happens officially and what happens unofficially, even illegally. Civil government often provides the facade, but sometimes it even seems redundant.

Describing Modi's handling of the economy as a decade of near-loss, Jaffrelot said that while MSMEs, youth, farmers, Dalits and Adivasis have either lost or stagnated under Modi, the oligarchs have won.

He added that the government's claims on the economic front are not supported by data.

Referring to Thomas Piketty, Jaffrelot said India is the most unequal country in the world after South Africa.

At one point in the interview, he described Modi's economic policies as pro-rich.

Speaking about Modi's attitude towards Muslims, Jaffrelot said he considered Muslims as descendants of converts or foreigners. Jaffrelot said he treated them like second-class citizens who should be wiped out or ghettoized.

Jaffrelot said the majority attitude means Muslims are at the bottom or margins of the social pyramid. He said Muslims are de facto second-class citizens, becoming de jure.

Regarding Modi's participation in the consecration of the Ram temple, as he became the high priest of Hindu nationalism, Jaffrelot said secularism was dying. He called it a dead letter.

He said that it is not Hinduism but Hindutva which is the de facto ideology of the country.

Speaking about the cult of personality surrounding Modi, Jaffrelot first compared it to the cult of personality of Indira Gandhi, but added that for two reasons, Modi's cult of personality is bigger and also more worrying.

Firstly, Indira Gandhi did not differentiate between Hindus and Muslims. Second, she did not have access to modern technologies that Modi had.

Speaking about Nehru, Jaffrelot said he thought Modi had a complex about Nehru, whom he constantly targeted and belittled.

Jaffrelot said that if Modi is re-elected, he plans to take concrete steps towards creating a Hindu state. rashtra (nation). He says they will likely be taken immediately after re-election.

Finally, Jaffrelot said that Modi did not have a successor, adding that it was very difficult to succeed a man like Modi.

If you want to understand Modi's legacy and political personality, I cannot recommend this interview enough. Jaffrelot spoke analytically, but also with illustrative detail. It is measured but, at the same time, critical.

Therefore, maintenance is a overview of the current situation as well as an insightful analysis of the personality and political qualities of the Prime Minister.

A few weeks before the next general election, I believe this is an interview you need to see to understand where we are, what kind of person our Prime Minister is, what are the implications of the policies he has followed, their success or failure and, in the end, what to expect if he wins as well as what to expect when he finally leaves the political scene.

To help you, I have listed the questions below:

1. Narendra Modi has been Prime Minister for ten years and he hopes to add five more in the next election. Let me start by asking what is your assessment of his performance as Prime Minister over the last decade?

2. Modi frequently boasts about his handling of the economy. He says he made India the world's fifth-largest economy and lifted 250 million people out of poverty. His critics cite unprecedented levels of unemployment, growing inequality and K-shaped growth. What is your opinion on the way Modi has managed the economy?

3. Modi dominates the Indian political horizon and there is a huge cult of personality surrounding him. He only refers to himself in the third person and often his ministers and even a former vice president compare him to God. Its policies are called Modis guarantees. Is all this understandable and justified or does it border on megalomania?

4. Alongside the cult of personality and larger-than-life image is his style of governance. How would you characterize his management of institutions like Parliament, the Election Commission, the judiciary and security agencies like the CBI and ED? And the fact that everything is managed by the Prime Minister's Office and not by ministers?

He believes he has deepened Indian democracy. His detractors accuse him of authoritarianism. What do you think?

5. A deep concern is the deep divide that has emerged between Hindus and Muslims. Modi and the BJP vigorously deny it, but many believe they are responsible. What is your opinion?

6. Under Modi, the BJP has no Muslim MPs in either House of Parliament. It has not fielded any Muslim candidate in states like UP and Karnataka with large Muslim populations and Gujarat for over 25 years. BJP chief ministers, MPs call on Muslims Babar's offspring (Babur's offspring) and tell them to go to Pakistan. We even had calls for a Muslim genocide.

Throughout all this, Modi remained silent. What does this tell us about Modi's attitude towards Muslims?

7. On January 22, at the consecration of the Ram temple, Modi seemed to emerge as the high priest of Hindu nationalism. What will be the likely impact on Indian secularism, which is part of the basic structure of the constitution?

8. To what extent has the boundary that should separate religion and politics been violated? I am referring to the hangover in Parliament, the constant references to Hinduism in Modis' speeches and his highly publicized preparation for and role in the consecration of the temple. Is Hinduism becoming the de facto official religion of the country?

9. Can this growing Hinduization be reversed? Can we go back to square one? Or is it unlikely, or even impossible? After all, Zias' Islamization of Pakistan may be criticized, but it has never been reversed.

ten. Modi repeatedly claims that he has made India great again. He says this in reference to Pakistan, relations with America, the G20 and even the International Day of Yoga. Does the world see India the way Modi sees it? As a vishwaguru? Or are there also deep concerns about the decline of democracy in India, the rise of communalism and growing intolerance of dissent?

11. Let's talk about Modi the person. He is an incomparable speaker. He has tireless energy and is extremely popular. How does his personality compare to that of previous prime ministers like Nehru and Indira Gandhi?

12. Modi constantly targets and belittles Nehru. Do you think he has a complex at home?

13. Modi doesn't like criticism, whether from politicians or journalists. He uses terrorism and money laundering laws against them. He does not hold a press conference. He only gives interviews to presenters who will never challenge him. What does this tell us about his political personality? Does this suggest a certain insecurity?

14. Before we end, let's talk a little about how India has changed under Modi. When I was young, no one accused Muslims of love jihad or cow lynching, no one called them Babar ki aulad and abba jan. Now it's commonplace. Has Modi awakened the sleeping demons and made the unacceptable acceptable?

15. Let me ask a deeper question. What did Modi reveal about Indians? Do we prefer authoritarian leaders to democratic leaders? Do we have prejudices against Muslims and Islam? Are we fooled by his oratory and event management?

16. If Modi wins a third term, what do you anticipate and expect? Are you considering or, perhaps, fearing a push toward Hindu rashtra?

17. Finally, what happens after Modi? He will be 74 this year and this could probably be his last term. What will happen to the BJP after Modi?