Be careful on the Kinmen file

After last month's presidential election and under the influence of China's internal problems, the outlook for cross-Strait relations has become sensitive and fragile. Managing regional stability depends on the joint efforts of Taiwan and China. Yet in just a matter of days, the White House and the US State Department have called for restraint. Even though Chinese President Xi Jinping () appears to want to ease U.S.-China relations, the strength of his governance and control in China must be carefully observed.

On February 14, a boat with no visible registration number and no registration documents on board crossed the demarcation line to catch fish in the waters off Kinmen. The incident ended with the boat's four Chinese crew members falling overboard while fleeing the coast guard. Two of them drowned. The truth about this incident is gradually coming to light.

First, this type of incident is part of the routine monitoring operations of Coast Guard administrations. Over the past three years, the coast guard has expelled Chinese fishing boats that crossed the demarcation line more than 4,000 times. In 12 of those incidents, the Chinese vessels refused to submit to inspections or collided with other boats while being pursued. Such cases are not only commonplace, but also well known to Chinese law enforcement, who have always tried to prevent them.

The deaths of two people in this month's incident are unfortunate, but they are also accidental. The Chinese speedboat that illegally entered Kinmens waters had a larger hull, at 11.6 meters long, than the coast guard vessel that pursued it, at 9.6 meters long. It is therefore unlikely that the coast guard vessel will deliberately or maliciously collide with the fishing boat.

Second, China's Taiwan Affairs Office made a series of statements on this incident, which has rarely happened before, if ever. His statements appear aimed at escalating a political confrontation, particularly when he asserts that fishing zones in the Taiwan Strait have never been banned or restricted.

He also expressed strong support for the regular law enforcement and inspection operations of the Chinese Coast Guard.

These comments are hostile and provocative. Everyone can see that this is a gray zone conflict tactic, in which China is doing its best to take advantage of the situation.

Third, Chinese coast guard vessels have recently appeared regularly near restricted waters, to intensify their regular patrols and inspections, while trying to exercise some restraint.

However, on Monday last week, a new type of situation emerged when the Chinese coast guard boarded and inspected a tour boat coming from Kinmen County. This act was not in line with international practice and caused unnecessary fear among passengers. This was obviously another form of escalation.

Besides contradicting China's stated united front goal of pinning its hopes on ordinary Taiwanese, such a move could easily spark an armed confrontation and make it difficult for Washington to remain silent. This was not a smart move in terms of shaping discourse and legitimacy.

Have the Chinese coast guard crossed the red line on orders from their superiors, are their frontline personnel undisciplined, or has a discrepancy emerged within the Chinese chain of command? Was this Xi's decision? What will China do next? The answers are not clear.

Authorities in Beijing face difficult dilemmas on many fronts. Following repeated communications between US and Chinese diplomatic staff, it is likely that there will soon be another phone call between Xi and US President Joe Biden. In such an atmosphere, Taipei seeks not to cause any more trouble.

The Ministry of National Defense is on alert, but has not intervened, while the Maritime Affairs Council has taken a soft approach by tasking the Coast Guard Administration to handle the situation. Everything is kept under control to avoid any miscalculations, but China is not following this example.

Some in China speak of a war of sovereignty, while others speak of a war of rights. There is no doubt that all these speeches are aimed at breaking the tacit agreements between the two sides of the Strait and undermining the status quo. It would be fair to say that the Chinese side is playing with fire.

Such behavior will not give China more cards in its relations with the United States. This can only play into the hands of the hawks in Washington, as the American presidential election approaches. What will happen next? All we can do is wait and see.

Tzou Jiing-wen is editor-in-chief of the Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times).

Translated by Julian Clegg