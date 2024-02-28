Turkey threatened Greece with losing sovereignty over Aegean islands

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has issued a new threat to Greece by reiterating his predecessors' claims that Greece's sovereignty over Aegean islands near Turkey's coast would be called into question, while signaling that existing treaties governing the status of the islands would be considered null and void. .

It referred to the Greek islands including Mytilene, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Lemnos and Samothrace, while recalling the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 and the Paris Peace Treaties of 1947, which established the status of the eastern islands of the Aegean Sea.

The new threat from Turkey emerged shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Greece and his pledge to strengthen friendly and good-neighborly relations with Athens.

In a letter to Parliament on January 24, Fidan wrote: “The violation of the non-military status of the islands poses a serious threat to the security of Turkey and the region.” He warned that Greece could not claim sovereign rights over the islands if Athens did not fulfill its obligations under existing treaties.

Fidan's predecessor, Mevlt Avuolu, issued a similar threat to Greece in February 2022. “These islands were granted to Greece under the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923 and the Paris Peace Treaties of 1947 on the condition that They are not armed. However, Greece began to violate this rule in the 1960s. … These islands were ceded conditionally. If Greece does not stop, the sovereignty of these islands will be called into question. … If necessary, we will issue a final warning,” Avuolu said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT.

Letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan:

Hakan_Fidan_letter_Parliament

Fidan’s letter noted that “when the islands were transferred to Greece, the condition of demilitarization was imposed. Turkey has opposed Greece's militarization of the islands. The issue is raised on appropriate occasions on international platforms such as NATO and OSCE, urging Greece to respect its contractual obligations.” Fidan further recalled that Turkey documented its legal arguments at the UN by sending three letters to the world body in 2021 and 2022.

In a July 13, 2021 letter to the UN Security Council, Turkey said Greece's continued, deliberate and persistent violation of the demilitarization provisions of the Lausanne and Paris peace treaties, which are essential to the achievement of their object and purpose, constitutes a serious threat. threat to Turkey's security.

Greece is violating the fundamental provisions of the treaties under which it acquired sovereignty over the islands, which, from a legal point of view, means that Greece cannot, vis-à-vis Turkey, invoke its title under the same treaties for the purposes of a maritime boundary delimitation.

Turkey has accused Greece of acting unilaterally since 1960 and in flagrant violation of the relevant provisions of these treaties. Ankara considers Greece to be substantially failing in its demilitarization obligations by concentrating its troops, establishing permanent military installations and carrying out several military activities in the eastern Aegean islands.

In response, Greece has argued that its sovereignty over the islands is not conditioned on any obligation, including any obligation to demilitarize them. In a letter to the UN Security Council on July 28, 2021, Maria Theofili, the Greek ambassador to the UN, disputed the Turkish claims.

Greece rejects all Turkish allegations contained in the above-mentioned letter regarding the alleged material violation of its demilitarization obligations, as well as allegations that Greece's sovereignty over the Eastern Aegean Islands is conditional on their demilitarization, considering them to be completely unfounded, arbitrary and of poor quality. faith, she said.

Fidan's recent letter to parliament followed criticism from the opposition in December, accusing the government of remaining silent in response to what it sees as provocative statements made by Greek officials regarding an islet called Zourafa (Ladoxera ) in the Aegean Sea, the status of which is contested by both parties.

In October 2023, Turkey and Greece issued Warnings to Aviators (NOTAM) in the Aegean Sea around the islet of Zourafa, with each claiming sovereignty in the region. Turkish military exercises in the region between October 30 and November 2, accompanied by the issuance of a NOTAM, prompted Greece to issue a counter-NOTAM, claiming that part of the area covered by the Turkish NOTAM straddles sovereign Greek territory.

Exchange of NOTAM by Turkey and Greece:

mark_oct_2023

Athens claimed that the Turkish NOTAM was null and void because it entered Greek airspace. Ankara responded by issuing a new NOTAM stating that the firing zone is within Turkey's sovereign territory and asserting that the original NOTAM remains in effect.

Turkey and Greece frequently clash, mainly due to the failure to establish FIR (Flight Information Region) demarcation lines in the Aegean Sea, resulting from conflicting claims over territorial waters.

Turkish President Erdogan visited Greece on December 7, 2023, six years after his last visit, in what was seen as a diplomatic charm offensive amid difficult relations between Turkey and the United States. During the visit, both sides signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly and Good-neighborly Relations, in which they underlined their commitment to promoting friendly relations, mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and understanding.