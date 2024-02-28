Biden tests new line of attack against Trump: former presidents are getting older





Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden on Monday explored a new line of attack against his future opponent, Donald Trump, mocking Trump's age as Biden tries to turn the tables on one of his biggest political liabilities.

Hitting back at critics who say his own age is a liability in the upcoming election, Biden, 81, told Seth Meyers: “You have to take a look at the other guy, referring to Trump, 77.”

He's about as old as me, but he doesn't remember his wife's name, he joked, apparently referring to a weekend episode where the former president mistakenly called his wife Melania Mercedes speaking at CPAC.

During the interview on NBC Late Night, Biden said voters should not only consider the age of a candidate, but also the age of (their) ideas.

Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take us back, Biden said of Trump. He wants to take us back to Roe v. Wade, he wants to bring us back to a whole series of issues that go back 50, 60 years, these are solid American positions.

The pre-recorded interview with Meyers took place shortly after the White House announced that Biden would visit the Texas-Mexico border on Thursday, the same day Trump plans to visit Eagle Pass, Texas. about 300 miles away and the epicenter of a recent clash. between state and federal governments over border crossings.

Biden's comments about Trump's age could mark a notable shift in the president's messaging strategy, just days after Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary, another step toward his party's nomination in the presidential election. The two men have not often attacked each other beyond their age and Trump has previously said he does not think Biden is too old to run for re-election. Instead of attacking Biden directly over his age, Trump instead attempts to portray him as incompetent and cognitively deficient, which he says is not just about the president's age.

During his trip to Texas, Biden plans to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, other law enforcement and local elected officials, and discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate's bipartisan agreement on border security, according to a White House advisory.

Biden will meet with top congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday for a high-stakes meeting to discuss the border, as well as the need to avoid a government shutdown and pass more urgent funds to Ukraine.

Biden frequently criticized Trump during his interview with Meyers, bringing up the former president minutes after Meyers asked Biden a question about infrastructure.

The last guy had a week of infrastructure every week, Biden said. But we actually did it.

He also reiterated his criticism of Trump's recent statement that he would let Russia do whatever it wants with NATO member countries that fail to meet their funding obligations.

I mean, what are we talking about here? And in the name of God? The idea that the President of the United States would invite Vladimir Putin to invade Western countries? It's weird, absolutely weird. And it's completely contrary to our interests, Biden said.

Foreign leaders, Biden said, are scared to death of what a second Trump term could mean for U.S. relations with other countries.

Democracy is at stake, Biden told Meyers. It really is.

