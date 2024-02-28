Erotic Review gets an arty new look – and a price of 20! A racy magazine featuring everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Boris Johnson is back in print for the first time in 14 years.

One of Britain's raciest magazines is set to make a comeback – and has a major makeover.

Erotic Review was first launched in 1997 and was last printed in 2010, before moving to an online-only version.

Today, however, the journal, once described as exciting content for “liberated intelligent minds,” is returning to print.

Copies of the relaunched 184-page magazine will be released on March 11 and will cost $20, with annual content subscriptions also available.

The journal's history is almost as storied as its content: it has seen a dizzying carousel of owners and editors in its nearly 30 years of existence.

Contributors to Erotic Review in the past have been surprisingly varied, with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, artist Damien Hirst and philosopher Alain de Botton.

In 2003, the magazine published a topless photo of Gordon Ramsayalongside the words: “Ramsay could soften the toughest lady with his mighty hammer.”

The former editor, journalist Rowan Pelling, who also owned the publication after masterminding its takeover in 2001, once described it as “a bit of boys' school smut”.

The latest editor at the helm is Lucy Roeber, who is currently director of Erotic Review Publishing Ltd, which will publish the magazine.

Old fans of the magazine, which will exist both online and via a print edition three times a year, may however be surprised by the new, more artistic direction.

Based on early posts on Instagram, it appears the erotica-heavy publication is taking more of an art house spin, with poetry and essays, and a different art editor handling each of the print versions.

Trendy design house Studio Frith was commissioned to handle the magazine's redesign, and a new website touts Erotic Review as “an artistic and literary platform that explores desire.”

Roeber, a 48-year-old divorced mother of three, will be joined by deputy editor Saskia Vogel.

The company says it will host 'exclusive online content, audio and member events in the coming months.

The British magazine, although formerly known as The Erotic Review, is not to be confused with The Erotic Review, a US-based website that features reviews of sex workers.