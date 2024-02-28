Narendra Modi slams DMK and Congress and praises MGR and Jayalalithaa | Chennai News





PALLADAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit at DMK And Congress Tuesday but praised AIADMK icons MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa signaling that the BJP was keeping open the possibility of allying with the AIADMK.

Speaking at the farewell meeting of state BJP president K Annamalais En Mann En Makkal padayatra at Madappur near Palladam in Tamil Nadus Tirupur district, Modi said. M.G.R. was hailed as an incomparable leader by the people of Tennessee because he had provided good education and good public health.

He came to power through good deeds and not through a dynasty. But the DMK is insulting him today, Modi said, pointing out that he had visited MGR's birthplace in Sri Lanka during his recent trip to the island nation.

After MGR, it was Amma Jayalalithaa who ensured good governance in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister said. She dedicated her entire life to the people of Tennessee. I pay him my respects. It is because of her service that she lives in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu even today, Modi said.

Modi's speech comes against the backdrop of a shadow tussle between the Tamil Nadu BJP and its former ally, the AIADMK, who are trying to poach their leaders from each other.

Since the AIADMK left the NDA in September last year, the BJP has been unable to attract any major political party into its fold in Tamil Nadu, except the Tamil Maanila Congress, a lightweight in the State. The AIADMK has clarified that it will no longer tie up with the BJP. The BJP, for its part, has started building its own alliance within the state.

Modis' remarks indicate that the saffron party retains the possibility of an alliance with the AIADMK.

Lashing out at the DMK and the Congress, Modi said the fate of the Indian front was sealed in Delhi. But the opposition front was trying to stay alive in Tennessee to loot people in Tennessee, he said.

It is time to lock up their store which was opened to loot people, he said. The right lock meant to close the DMK Congress store was created using the `En Mann En Makkal yatra, he said.

Listing out the social programs – including two defense corridors – that the BJP-led central government has implemented in Tennessee, he asked whether the Congress would implement such development programs if it came to power. Will those who received bribes to procure weapons allow the development of defense corridors here? He asked.

Modi said the BJP has always prioritized the growth of TN. We have given more to TN in the last ten years than what the DMK-Congress alliance had given between 2004 and 2014, he said. Therefore, the BJP has won the hearts of the people of Tennessee, even though the party has never been in power in the state.

This is why those who have been looting TN for years are spreading lies, creating confusion and dividing people to maintain power. Their drama, however, was revealed. Their corruption is being highlighted every day, he said, apparently referring to the corruption cases against DMK ministers.

Modi said that the BJP has become a force to reckon with in Tennessee and the party would create history in 2024.

BJP allies GK Vasan, AC Shanmugam and Devanathan Yadav were present on stage alongside BJP leaders L Murugan and K Annamalai at the public meeting billed as the BJP's biggest show of strength ahead of the polls. Lok Sabha.

Modi, who landed at Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore, took a helicopter to reach the meeting venue. From the heliport, he arrived on the stage, designed like a lotus, on board an open jeep, greeting the crowd amid slogans of “Vendum Modi, Meendum Modi”.

The yatra inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah at Rameswaram in June last year covered all the Assembly constituencies.

