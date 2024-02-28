At Conservative Gala, Trump's Remarks Show Challenges in Outreach to Black GOP Voters





COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Gold and scarlet balloons decorated a Secret Service-guarded entrance that led directly to a bar bustling with enthusiastic meetings, a line of attendees waiting to take photos in front of a photo wall and a spacious auditorium set up for celebrate a unique event. subgroup of the conservative movement in downtown Columbia last weekend: Black Republicans.

The Black Conservative Federations Honors Gala brought together about 500 largely Black conservative lawmakers, activists, experts and donors for a formal affair. The mood at Friday night's event was heightened by its guest of honor, Donald Trump, whose presence was part of an effort to show the former president's affinity with black voters.

I'm thrilled to be here tonight with Crooked Joe Biden's absolute worst nightmare: hundreds of proud, black, conservative American patriots, said Trump, who received the Champion of Black America award at the event , to the applause of the audience.

Trump's freewheeling comments throughout the night, sometimes met with enthusiastic applause and loud laughter, were roundly condemned by Democrats and black community leaders. Black media ridiculed and ridiculed the event in real time as it aired. The divergent reactions to Trump's remarks highlighted the often solitary efforts of black GOP activists and Republicans' uphill battle to make serious inroads with black voters, who still hold highly negative views of the former president , according to a recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public. Business Research Survey.

Black Americans are waking up to the fact that the Democratic Party has taken advantage of them, and the media and the party are terrified, Federation of Black Conservatives President Diante Johnson said in a statement Monday, responding to the backlash. sparked by Trump's speech.

No amount of media deception or liberal race fighting will sway the minds of black voters who will vote in November for safer streets, better financial well-being, a secure border and a complete rejection of Joe Biden's disastrous Johnson mandate. said.

Normally held in Washington, DC, the gala was moved this year to Columbia, South Carolina, on the eve of the GOP Republican primary, where Trump handily dispatched the state's former governor, Nikki Haley. This was a significant change of location. At a time when Republicans have shown greater interest in making inroads with communities of color, the dinner was an opportunity to highlight the GOP's pitch to black voters.

But for its attendees, who paid between $100 and $500 for a place at the closed-door event, the gala also served as a homecoming for a portion of black GOP voters who reject suggestions that the party and its leaders are racist. The event included a litany of speeches and prayers from prominent black Republicans, with musical performances by a jazz group covering tunes by John Legend.

It's grown significantly since the beginning, said Melanie Collette, a gala attendee and Republican commissioner in Cape May County, New Jersey.

Trump, she said, didn't take the traditional Republican attitude that we're not going to get their votes anyway, so let's not even worry about it.

The numbers are increasing (with black men). And I just hope and pray that many more black women will come out and find out the truth, said Alvin Portee Jr., a Columbia resident who attended the gala in a suit and top hat emblazoned with the face of 'Abraham Lincoln.

I would say the first civil war was about black people, and it's our civil war now, he said.

In a meandering speech, Trump claimed that black people were just like me because of his numerous criminal charges and photos taken in connection with the ongoing Georgia election interference case. Black people can understand being criminalized like him, Trump said, because of systemic discrimination in the courts.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Trump's comparison between his legal problems and systemic racism in the criminal justice system self-serving.

It is disgusting and divisive to circulate racist stereotypes that have the effect of tearing down all Americans, she said at a news conference on Air Force One. It is profane to compare the long and painful history of abuse and discrimination suffered by black Americans to something entirely different.

Haley, Trump's latest rival in the presidential primary, called the gala speech disgusting, while President Joe Biden's re-election campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said the comments were insulting, idiotic and clearly racist .

And civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton called Trump's comments the epitome of an insult to black people and criticized the party's attendees. If black Republicans had any dignity, they would denounce this characterization of black people by Donald Trump, Sharpton said Saturday from New York.

Don't try to act like that's who we are, he said. This is why we were beaten. And Trump knows it because he did this to five innocent young black men in this city, he said, referring to Trump's characterization of the group of now-exonerated black and Latino teenagers at the center of the one of New York City's most notorious and racist controversies. 1980s.

Yet throughout his 90-minute appearance, the gala audience often praised and reveled in the former president's speech. Black Republican leaders also received applause for criticizing Democratic policies on diversity and inclusion, the economy, immigration and education.

Here I stand before you, judged literally not by the color of my skin but by the content of my character, Rep. Wesley Hunt said, referencing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s most famous speech. Some people think otherwise and think that people like us in this room don't exist. So it’s up to us to tell the truth about what we do.

The evening's high energy and passionate rhetoric largely sidestepped the challenges Republicans face in making their goals with Black Americans a reality. Black voters routinely support Democrats by a margin of about 90%, a higher rate than any other racial demographic. However, Black enthusiasm for President Joe Biden has declined slightly over the past year.

A January AP-NORC poll found that only 42% of black adults approve of how Biden is handling his job as president. However, Biden's overall favorability among black adults was higher than Trump's in a December AP-NORC poll, which found that 56% of black adults had a favorable opinion of Biden, while only 25% had a favorable opinion of Trump.

Many participants were optimistic that they could finally benefit from greater attention and influence in both areas.

Vivian Childs, a Republican activist and business owner who traveled to the event from Warner Robins, Georgia, said she had no problem with Trump's sometimes clumsy attempts to appeal to black voters. She laughed when asked about the former president promoting his custom gold and red metallic shoes at Sneaker Con, which some surrogates pointed to as an appeal to black voters.

See how many people he can listen to. When he does these things, he appeals to another group of people who may not have been paying attention to him. Now he has their attention, Childs said. You have to meet the student where they are. And it reaches people where they are.

AP Writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Matt Brown is a member of the APs Race and Ethnicity team. Follow him on social media.

The Associated Press is receiving support from several private foundations to improve its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. To learn more about the PA Democratic Initiative, click here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

