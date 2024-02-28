Ex-president racks up $87,500 more per day on $354.9 million judgment





Top line

Former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants filed a notice of appeal Monday against the ruling in the civil fraud case against the ex-president and his company. The ruling means Trump's bill will continue to rise by more than $111,000 a day until it is paid.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on February 15 in New York.

GC Images Highlights

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and companies he controls to pay $354.9 million in the civil fraud case accusing Trump and his associates of false valuations on financial statements for personal gain. This case consists of three separate penalties of $168 million, $126.8 million and $60 million.

By the time Engoron's formal judgment was issued on February 23, Trump actually owed $454.2 million, which includes a 9% interest rate that Engoron said began to accrue on fines in March 2019, May 2022 and June 2023, respectively, adding $99 million to Trump's total. .

While interest before the judgment was entered stood at a rate of $87,502 per day, it now increases by $111,984 per day, according to the New York Attorney General's Office, representing nine percent of the total of $454.2 million which includes past interest. judgment interests.

The 9% rate means Trump will owe an additional $40.9 million per year, $3.4 million per month, $786,041 per week and $111,984 per day.

This interest will continue to accrue until it is paid, even if Trump appeals the decision, which will not prevent him from having to post an appeal bond or place money on a account controlled by the court to cover the amount he owes plus an additional percentage for interest as it accrues. .

That means that as of Tuesday, four days after the formal judgment was issued Friday, and 11 days after Engoron's initial ruling, Trump now owes $454.6 million, according to a penalty calculator created by Associated Press reporter Mike Sislak.

To monitor

At the 9% interest rate, Trump will owe about $454.9 million as of Friday, two weeks after Engoron's initial decision, $456.6 million per month from the March 16 decision and $473.8 million dollars six months after the August 16 decision. The case continues for another year, he owes $494.4 million as of February 16, 2025.

Tangent

In addition to the civil penalty for fraud, Trump also owes $88.3 million, plus interest, due to two verdicts against him in cases brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. A jury first ordered Trump to pay $5 million in May 2023, finding him liable for defamation and sexual assault, then he was ordered to pay another $83.3 million in January in connection with a separate defamation suit. Trump has already put $5.5 million into a court-controlled account to cover the first verdict while he appeals, and has yet to pay the $83.3 million he claims also waiting to appeal. A judge rejected his request to suspend this judgment this weekend.

Forbes Rating

Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion as of September, including $426 million in cash and liquid assets, part of $640 million in personal assets that also include his personal homes, private planes , his pensions and his cryptocurrency assets.

How will Trump pay his fines?

It remains to be seen how Trump will pay the mounting fines imposed on him, given that the amount he now owes exceeds the amount he estimates he has in the bank. If Trump can't provide money while he appeals the fraud ruling, he could also obtain an appeal bond in which a third party guarantees his ability to pay, although he might have difficulty finding a company willing to work with him on this, experts suggested, given the ex-president's legal risk and problems with securing real estate after he was found guilty of misdeclaring the value of its assets. He may also face difficulty obtaining money because the fraud ruling prohibits him from seeking loans from New York-registered financial institutions for three years. It's possible that Trump could borrow against his mortgage-free real estate assets, which Forbes estimates are collectively worth more than $1.1 billion, and the ex-president could also be helped by the expected closing of a merger between his social media company and Digital World Acquisition. Corporation, which could make Trump's shares in the company worth up to $4 billion. Critics of the ex-president fear Trump could turn to a wealthy financier to help bankroll the money, such as Elon Musk or Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, which could leave him beholden if he wins a second term in the White House.

Large number

$465 million. That's the total amount Trump and his co-defendants had to pay in the civil fraud case as of Friday's judgment, including $363.9 million they were ordered to pay and $100.7 million dollars in prejudgment interest, which will continue to grow. In addition to Trump's $354.9 million fine, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were also each ordered to pay about $4 million plus interest, while Trump's former chief financial officer Organization, Allen Weisselberg, must pay $1 million plus interest.

Key context

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his associates, including his sons and his company, for fraud in 2022, alleging that the defendants fraudulently inflated the value of their assets in financial statements in order to obtain more favorable trade agreements and reflect a higher net worth for Atout. Engoron found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud by misrepresenting the ratings in September before holding a months-long trial on other allegations, including whether that fraud was committed knowingly. Trump and his co-defendants have denied the allegations, arguing that their assessments were correct and attributing any problems with the financial statements to the accountants who prepared them, with Trump and his sons relying on the accountants' expertise to ensure that the figures were correct before signing the documents. Engoron rejected the Trump defendants' arguments in his ruling, finding that there was overwhelming evidence suggesting that Trump and his co-defendants knew the numbers were false and writing that the defendants insisted their numbers were correct, as limit of the pathological. In addition to the monetary payments ordered by Engoron, he also banned Trump and his sons from running New York companies for three years and two years, respectively, in addition to other sanctions such as requiring an independent monitor and a compliance director to oversee Trump. Organization operations.

Further reading MORE FROM FORBEST Trump ordered to pay more than $350 million in civil fraud case as judge finds ex-president knowingly committed fraud By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBEST Here's why Trump won't have To Sell Buildings To Get $540M By Kyle Mullins MORE FROM FORBEST Attractive Rump Fraud Trial Ruling: Here's What Happens Next With The Case — And Its $454M Fine By Alison Durkee MORE FROM FORBESHere's How Much worth Donald TrumpBy Dan Alexander

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/02/27/trump-will-pay-more-than-111000-per-day-as-he-appeals-fraud-ruling/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos