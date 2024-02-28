Why the Indian economy under Modi offers a real alternative to China



Over the past three decades, Peeyush Mittal has frequently traveled the 185 miles between the Indian capital and the city of Jaipur. The journey always took him six hours.

For 30 years, people have promised to make this trip in three hours. That was never possible, said Mittal, a portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, an investment fund based in San Francisco. They widened the highway from one lane to two lanes to three lanes, everything was done. But this journey has always remained six hours.

Except last year, when he drove 75 miles per hour on a new highway connecting the two cities, and made the trip in half the time.

My jaw dropped when I first came onto this highway. I was like, Wow, man, how is this possible in India? he said.

The quality of India's new infrastructure is just one of many reasons why Mittal, which runs funds focused on emerging markets, and other investors are interested excited about the country's growth prospects.

Financial professionals around the world have noted India's development since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has said he wants the South Asian nation to become a $5 trillion economy. here 2025.

The optimism in the world's most populous country contrasts sharply with that in China, which is grappling with myriad economic challenges, including accelerating capital flight from the country.

Its stock markets have suffered a prolonged decline since recent 2021 highs, with more than $5 trillion in market value having been wiped off the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. Foreign direct investment (FDI) plunged last year, and fell again in January, down almost 12% compared to the same month in 2023.

The Indian stock market, meanwhile, is hitting record highs. The value of companies listed on Indian stock exchanges surpassed $4 trillion at the end of last year.

The future looks even more promising. The value of the Indian market is expected to more than double to $10 trillion by 2030, according to a report released by Jefferies on Thursday, making it impossible for large global investors to ignore.

China is excluded, so what is the other country that could possibly replace China? Mittal said. There is no country like China other than India, one way or the other it is the substitute that the world may be looking for to boost growth.

Japan has benefited from investors seeking an alternative to China. Tokyo's benchmark index hit a new high for the first time in 34 years last week, helped by improving corporate profits and a weak yen. But the country is stuck in recession and recently lost its position as the world's third largest economy to Germany.

The latest revision from global stock index compiler MSCI reflects the bullish trend against India. MSCI announced this month that it would increase India's weighting in its emerging markets index from 17.98% to 18.06%, while reducing China's to 24.77%.

MSCI indexes help institutional investors around the world decide how to allocate their money and where to focus their research.

India's weighting in the MSCI emerging markets index was around 7% a few years ago, said Aditya Suresh, head of Indian equity research at Macquarie Capital. [in the MSCI index] does it naturally gravitate more towards 25%? Yeah, that's clearly where our conversations lead us to believe.

As India heads towards national elections in the coming months, market observers hope that Modis' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will win a third term, bringing greater predictability to economic policies for the next five years .

If Modi is back with a majority and political stability is there, then I can definitely say with certainty that investors will be much more interested in India on a more sustainable basis, Mittal said.

The euphoria reigning in India has good reasons. From a burgeoning young population to humming factories, the country has many things going for it.

THEInternational Monetary Fundexpects India to witness growth of 6.5% next financial year compared to 4.6% for China. Jefferies analysts expect the country to become the world's third largest economy by 2027.

Just like China more than thirty years ago, India is only at the start of an infrastructure transformation, spending billions to build roads, ports, airports and railways.

Investments in digital and physical infrastructure have a very strong multiplier effect on the economy, which you cannot undo, Suresh said.

The world's fastest-growing large economy is also trying to capitalize on companies' ongoing overhaul of supply chains. Global companies want to diversify their operations away from China, where they have faced obstacles during the pandemic and are exposed to risks linked to tensions between Beijing and Washington.

India is an ideal candidate to benefit from friendly relocation of supply chains, particularly at the expense of China, Hubert de Barochez, market economist at Capital Economics, wrote in January.

As a result, some of the world's largest companies, including Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn, are expanding their operations in India. Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said last June that his company was looking to invest in India as soon as humanly possible.

[Modi] really cares about India because he is pushing us to make significant investments in India, which we intend to do, Musk told reporters.

But some fear that India's confidence borders on hubris.

As interest in the world's fifth-largest economy grows, the High Indian stock prices are scaring off some international investors.

Indian stocks have always been expensive compared to other emerging economies, Suresh said, but now the premium on premium has increased.

Domestic investors, both retail and institutional, seem to be ignoring these high valuations, pushing the Indian stock market to unprecedented highs.

According to Macquarie, retail investors alone hold 9% of India's stock market value, compared to just under 20% for foreign investors. However, analysts expect a resumption of foreign investment in the second half of 2024, once the elections have passed.

There is another potential challenge. Despite its new economic audacity, India does not have the capacity to absorb all the money flowing out of China, whose economy is still about five times larger.

China has a few too many companies worth more than $100 or $200 billion. [in value], Mittal said. It is difficult to find accommodation for such a large amount of money in India.

But the fact that India's meteoric recovery is driven by domestic investors adds to the country's strengths and reduces its dependence on foreign fund flows.

This massively isolates India from global dynamics, Suresh said.

In addition to geopolitical divisions and uncertain economic prospects, foreign businesses and investors are increasingly wary of domestic political risks in China, including the possibility of raids and detentions. Institutional investors remain very cautious about buying Chinese stocks, even though many of them now appear to be a bargain.

There are many good companies in China, but with all the regulatory issues, it becomes very difficult to predict what they will look like in the long term, said PriyankaAgnihotriportfolio manager at Brown Advisory, based in Baltimore.

India, meanwhile, maintains healthy relations with the West and other major economies, and is aggressively courting big companies to set up operations in the country.

In her budget speech in February, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said FDI inflows since Modi came to power in 2014 stood at nearly $600 billion, double of the amount of the previous decade.

To encourage sustained foreign investment, we are negotiating bilateral investment treaties with our foreign partners, in the spirit of India's first development, she added.

Analysts say it would be difficult to stop the economic clout that India has unleashed, regardless of what happens to China.

Even if China comes back to the table and resolves many issues, I don't think India will take the backseat again, Mittal said. It happened.