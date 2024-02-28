These ruthless, fanatical conservatives would like Enoch Powell to smile from the grave

On April 20, 1968, Enoch Powellthe most controversial conservative politician of the post-war period, made his famous rivers of blood speech at a meeting of the Conservative Policy Center in Birmingham.

Powell was ignited by the Labor Race Relations Act, which granted equal rights to immigrants. His speech remains one of the most significant events in British political history.

Powell, a brilliant classical scholar, referenced the Roman poet Virgil when he told his Midlands audience: When I look to the future, I am filled with apprehensions. Like the Roman, I seem to see “the Tiber foaming with much blood”.

He cited one of his constituents who told him: “In this country, in 15 or 20 years, the black man will have the upper hand over the white man.”

There has always been a racist element in Britain, as in most societies. Powell's speech was well received by his conservative audience and electrified the far right, for whom he remains a hero.

Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

starting with Turkey Unpacked

But this horrified mainstream opinion. The Times, then edited by William Rees-Mogg, whose son Jacob became a minister in Boris Johnson's government, called it a “diabolical speech”, adding: “It is the first time a British politician seriously appeals to racial hatred”. in this direct way in our post-war history.

Labor Prime Minister Harold Wilson told the Labor conference that year that “the fight against racism is a global fight. It is the dignity of man that we are fighting for.

The Beatles, by far Britain's most popular band, implicitly addressed Powell and his speech in one of their most famous songs: To come back.

The Conservative leader and future Prime Minister, Edward Heath, immediately Powell sacked and ensured that he was driven out of the Conservative Party and confined to marginal status.

Heath, like almost every serious politician of the day, understood the grave dangers of Powell's putrid and inflammatory speech. For many decades, most people, myself included, took it for granted that Powell's impeachment marked the moment when racism ceased to be acceptable within the Conservative Party.

I'm afraid we have to admit we were wrong. Racism is back in the spotlight in Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party.

The dangers of populism

In the short term, Heath defeated Powellism. In the long run, however, Powellism won the battle for the heart of conservatism.

It had been obvious for some time that something had changed. Zac Goldsmith smear campaign against Sadiq Khan in the 2016 London mayoral contest was an early indication.

In a disgusting attack on Khan that same year, then-Prime Minister David Cameron claimed an innocent south London imam was a Supporter of the Islamic State group to questions from the prime ministers.

Boris Johnson used racist remarks, including one: piccaninnies, an offensive term for a small black child – which had been infamously used by Powell. I very much doubt it's a coincidence. Johnson, in his sly way, was giving a friendly wink to the far right.

UK Election 2024: Far-right Sunaks movement poses threat to political stability Learn more

Serious politicians have always understood the dangers of populism. They know that there are always votes to be won by stoking sectarian resentment and hatred, and that it is much easier to win elections by stoking division.

But they also know the dangers. You only have to look at the world today to understand that this is the case. Examples of this include Narendra Modi in India, Donald Trump in the United States, Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel, Giorgia Meloni in Italy and Viktor Orban in Hungary. They gain power, but at the cost of terrible damage to social cohesion.

Edward Heath had traveled across Europe as a youth in the 1930s. He understood very clearly, through personal experience, the dangers of stirring up sectarian and ethnic hatred. This helps explain why he was so quick to fire Powell 56 years ago.

This lesson has been forgotten by the current generation.

As I explained in an article for Middle East Eye just after Christmas, Rishi Sunak – whose family was among the immigrants Powell targeted – embraced the Powellian policy of stoking hatred and division, including targeting Muslims British.

This strategy became evident when, in an episode mysteriously under-reported in the British press, the British Prime Minister flew to Italy on December 13 to speak at a political event organized by Italian Prime Minister Melonis, the far-right Brotherhood of Italy party.

Previous speakers at the event included former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, as well as Orban. Sunak warned that immigration would overwhelm Europe. He spoke something close to Powell's language.

Anti-Muslim fanatics

Sunak was also sending an unspoken message to his own party: this year the Conservatives will fight the general election in the same repulsive way that Powell wanted Heath to fight in the 1970 election.

In particular by appealing to white racism and targeting vulnerable immigrant minorities.

As he signaled during his visit to the far-right Brotherhood of Italy, Sunak plans to fight this year's general election on a domesticated version of the Great Replacement theory.

This helps explain the outbreak of virulent remarks within the senior ranks of the Conservative Party in recent days.

There have been too many for it to be a coincidence.

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman's ridiculous but deadly claim that Islamists are in charge of Britain; the exhibition of inflammatory Twitter traffic from conservative donor – and owner of the far-right newspaper GB News – Paul Marshall, including a retweet: Civil war is coming. There has never been a country that has remained at peace with a significant Islamic presence.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss's visit to the United States, where she failed to challenge Steve Bannon when he said far-right activist Tommy Robinson was a “hero”Conservative MP Paul Scully's false and controversial claim that there are “no-go zones” for Muslims in London and Birmingham.

Lee Andersons, Conservative MP and former party vice-president revolting attack on Sadiq Khan: I don't actually believe that the Islamists have control of our country, but what I do believe is that they have control of Khan and they have control of London.

UK: Suella Braverman says 'Islamists' now control Britain Learn more

There are many other examples.

The Conservative Party has become the party of anti-Muslim fanatics.

There has been an understandable tendency by mainstream commentators to give Sunak a spin on the problem of Tory racism, on the grounds that he himself comes from an immigrant family. I originally intended to do it myself.

But this argument no longer holds.

It is the job of a British Prime Minister to demonstrate statesmanship and heal sectarian divisions.

Sunak stirs up hatred, and the reason is obvious.

As he signaled during his visit to the far-right Brotherhood of Italy, Sunak plans to fight this year's general election on a domesticated version of the Great Replacement theory. This is a racist, white nationalist conspiracy theory that foreigners are taking over Europe. .

Ruthless political calculation

With the economy in recession, public finances in disarray and the Tories' reputation for competence at an all-time low, there is every reason to believe that Sunak's Tories will fight elections by targeting minorities – particularly immigrants and, in particular, Muslims.

This explains Sunak’s weak and complicit response to this week’s outbursts of Tory bigotry.

A British Prime Minister worth his salt would have removed the whip from Truss, Scully and Braverman and made a public example of them.

Israel-Palestine War: Sunak and his ministers are the real extremists Learn more

But Sunak didn't even reprimand them. He punished Anderson by suspending the whip – but refuses to say his statements were racist, while some press reports appear to indicate there is a path back into traditional conservative ranks for Anderson.

Sunak's reaction is lamentable. But there is a ruthless political calculation behind his tolerance of vile bigotry.

Look at the most recent polls. Keir Starmers Labor achieves a high rate of 40 per cent or more. In contrast, Sunak's Conservatives obtained barely 20 percent of the vote.

There is, in the minds of conservative strategists, a glimmer of hope. By convincing the 10 percent of voters who say in polls that they will vote for the far-right Reform Party, the Conservatives may be able to avoid an ignominious defeat.

This is why Sunak chose to play the migrant card. This is a horrible policy that shames Britain.

Enoch Powell will smile from his grave. But we must not forget that the majority of the British population are honest. Edward Heath won the 1970 general election, despite Powell's dismissal.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of Middle East Eye.