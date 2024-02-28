Donald Trump Jr receives death threats and unidentified white powder in an envelope at his Florida home | US News





Donald Trump Jr received a letter containing a death threat and unidentified white powder.

Several fire trucks and men in hazmat suits were seen outside Mr Trump Jr's Florida home on Monday after the 46-year-old opened the envelope.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump Jr, who is Donald Trump's eldest son, confirmed the incident to Sky News' US partner NBC News and said the results of tests to identify the white substance did not were inconclusive, but that officials on scene did not believe it was fatal.

Local police said the investigation was being led by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, which has not released any details about the incident.

Monday's incident marks the second time white powder has been sent to Mr. Trump Jr.

In 2018, his then-wife, Vanessa, was taken to a New York hospital after opening an envelope addressed to her husband containing an unidentified white powder.

Police later said the substance was not dangerous.

In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Mr Trump Jr's brother, Eric, which also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless.

Envelopes containing white powder were also sent twice in 2016 to Trump Tower, which served as Trump's campaign headquarters.

“It’s become a little too common for these kinds of things to happen,” Mr Trump Jr told the Daily Caller after the latest incident.

“No matter your politics, this kind of bullshit is unacceptable.”

Mr Trump Jr made similar comments after the first incident in 2018.

In a tweet, he said: “Grateful that Vanessa and my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning.

“Truly disgusting that some individuals would choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Mr Trump Jr is one of his father's top campaign surrogates, frequently headlining events and appearing in interviews on his behalf.

Hoaxes using white powder play on fears that followed incidents in 2001, when letters containing deadly anthrax were sent to news organizations and the offices of two U.S. senators, leading to the deaths of five people.

