



BEIJING, February 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chen Qingshan and his team have an urgent priority: figuring out how to accelerate the breeding of new soybean varieties to increase production capacity, to help China achieve self-sufficiency in soybean cultivation. “Soybean is a problem for the country,” said Chen, a soybean breeding expert and researcher at Northeast Agricultural University, a top agricultural university in China. China main soybean production base in the northeast China Heilongjiang Province. Chen said his team's research focuses on making breakthroughs in soybean genetic material, to help accelerate domestic soybean production and reduce dependence on imports. This objective has become more relevant in the context of growing geopolitical tensions, notably Ukraine crisis. As small and insignificant as they may seem, seeds are the “chips” of agriculture. And genetic material, or living genetic resources, forms the very basis of seed breeding. The safety of genetic material must be elevated to the strategic level of national security, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said. July 2021. Such a holistic approach to national security can be clearly understood through an ancient piece of Chinese philosophy: “The momentum of the world flourishes or declines; the state of the world progresses or regresses.” Citing this phrase and the classical wisdom it implies, Xi stressed the importance of preparing for potential challenges, risks and dangers and taking the initiative to deal with them. “The tide of the world flows or ebbs; the condition of a state prospers or fails.” The Chinese saying, which dates back to Lyu Zuqian, a Confucian scholar of the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), means that a country should always be vigilant and prepared for potential dangers, even in times of calm and peace, given the rapid changes in the dynamics and state of the world. The story continues Chinese leaders have long attached great importance to this philosophy of governance. For President Xi, food security is among the country's most fundamental interests. China must feed almost a fifth of the world's population with around 9 percent of the planet's arable land. However China Although production of high-quality soybeans has increased and imports have decreased, the sector remains a weak link in the quest for food security. In 2021, imported soybeans accounted for more than 85% of the country's total demand. Chen, the soybean researcher, said the country's goal was to increase production of the crop by 50 percent over the next three to five years. Then, soybean production will increase by 10 million tonnes per year, or about a tenth of the volume imported by the country, he said. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-02-27/Why-China-believes-the-seeds-are-a-matter-of-national-security-1rxB2anZk9W/p.html Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-why-china-believes-seeds-are-a-matter-of-national-security-302072901.html SOURCE CGTN

