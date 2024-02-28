Former Mayor Topba 'forced to resign' for not signing zoning plans, says mamolu





English wall On February 26, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) explained why former mayor Kadir Topbaş of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) power, resigned from his post in 2017. Speaking at a local election rally in Istanbul's Arnavutköy district, İmamoğlu said Topbaş was forced to resign from his post for failing to sign five zoning plans in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Earlier, on February 26, Erdoğan said: “Remember. What was Istanbul when we took office in 1994? (Full of) trash, potholes, dirt. Who was in power? PCC. Why was Istanbul handed over to us? To get rid of all this bullshit. Mr. Kadir (Topbaş) gave a new face to Istanbul. Istanbul is getting back on its feet. Somehow there was a mistake and this person (İmamoğlu) got this position. Istanbul is covered in trash, potholes and dirt again,” during an opening ceremony in Istanbul. Erdoğan was elected mayor of Istanbul in 1994 by the Prosperity Party, the predecessor of the AKP, while Topbaş took office in 2004 from the AKP, until his resignation in 2017. İmamoğlu took office functions in the 2019 local elections, ending AKP's 25 years. heritage in the municipality. In response to Erdoğan's remark on Kadir Topbaş, İmamoğlu said: “Aren't you the ones who declared Topbaş 'tired, tired of metal' because he did not sign five zoning plans, he made life miserable and forced him out of office? The guy died a few years later due to sadness. In 2017, Topbaş announced his resignation as mayor after President Erdoğan said: “We will renew all our organizations. Because there is metal fatigue. We must overcome this. Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek was among those who resigned from office at the time. At the time, Topbaş did not cite any reason for his resignation, but said: “A person forgives everything but does not forgive being ignored” and said: “A mistake should not be confused with betrayal.” Before his resignation, he vetoed five zoning plans in the districts of Bayrampaşa, Beşiktaş, Kartal, Pendik and Sarıyer. The plans were ultimately approved by the city council with votes from AKP members. Topbaş died in 2021 at the age of 76 due to multiple organ dysfunction while receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

