Dr. Imran Khan discusses the expanded indication of teclistamabs for RRMM





Last week, the FDA approved the Supplemental Biologics License Application for subcutaneous teclistamab (Tecvayli) at a twice-weekly dosing regimen of 1.5 mg/kg for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). ) and having failed at least 4 previous lines of treatment. The first-in-class bispecific antibody was initially approved in October 2022. Both approvals followed positive data from MajesTEC-1 (NCT03145181 and NCT04557098).

The American Journal of Managed Care spoke with Imran Khan, MD, PhD, vice president of hematology medical affairs at Johnson & Johnson, about approval and why MM continues to pose obstacles to become a curable disease.

Transcription

Can you provide an overview of the MajesTEC-1 study and its main and additional findings?

MajesTEC-1 is a Phase 1/2, single-arm, open-label, multi-cohort, multi-center dose escalation study that was our pivotal study and was actually intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of teclistamab in adults with multiple relapses/refractories. myeloma that has received at least 3 prior lines of treatment. We looked at 165 patients and divided it into 2 parts: the dose escalation phase in part 1 and a dose expansion phase in part 2.

When you talk about the results among the 165 patients in the study who received Tecvayli at the recommended phase 2 dose, what we call RP2D, 104 people responded among the 165. And of those responders, 63 of those patients crossed over. at a twice-weekly dose. Results showed that at the time of switching, nearly 86%, or approximately 85.7%, of patients who responded achieved a complete response or better; approximately 12.7% of patients achieved a very good partial response; and about 1.6% had a partial response. Very encouraging data.

What's really important is that the median time to transition from weekly dosing to the first biweekly dosing was approximately 11.3 months, with a range of 3 to 30 months. And finally, with a median follow-up of 12.6 months, the range was 1 to 25 months since the change, the median duration of response had not yet been reached. And about 68.7%, or 69%, of patients who switched treatment remained in response for 2 years or more from the first response. It's also important to mention that when we talk about results, no new safety signals were observed with the less frequent doses, which is very, very important to us in this pivotal study.

How does RRMM attack the body, making it such a difficult disease to treat?

Really, it comes down to the patient population, right? Tecvayli offers a much-needed additional option that I would definitely emphasize for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Unfortunately, multiple myeloma is today an incurable disease. And although we have made great progress over the past decade to help extend the lives of these patients, unfortunately, they will eventually relapse or become refractory to their last treatment. The problem that exists is that with each subsequent relapse, treatment responses decline and only about 30%, I would say, of patients respond to commercially available options currently.

For this reason, we need therapeutic advances and, despite this progress, the management of multiple myeloma still remains very difficult. The disease itself is very complex. And again, there is variability in the nature of multiple myeloma that requires therapies using different targets, and that's something that we're very keen to offer patients not only new treatment options, but also treatment options. transformational treatment for this disease. . If you think about it, relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma is by definition our patients who have had at least a minimal response at some point during their treatment and unfortunately no longer respond or progress within 60 days of their last treatment. And it's very profound, when you think about it, for this unfortunate patient.

So when you go further, clinically, as the myeloma progresses with multiple lines, relapse refractoriness, it becomes more aggressive. These patients follow several treatment regimens; Unfortunately, with each line of treatment, response rates decline and, equally, if not more importantly, their remissions may become progressively shorter. So now a patient gets treatment, but how long do they actually get remission from that treatment? Unfortunately, with each line of treatment, this decreases. Approximately half of these patients received treatments from 3 different classes of drugs by their third relapse, namely immunomodulatory agents, proteasome inhibitors and anti-CD38 agents.

And then if you think about it beyond that, after several relapses, patients start to run out of options, and that's where it becomes problematic. Not only are remissions getting shorter and shorter, but if I think about it, these patients need new and effective therapies because we can't just retrain them with previous therapies. This is something that doesn't really work well. And by using unique and novel targets in an effective, but equally safe way, it offers them the opportunity to go into remission, but also improve their lives from a qualitative point of view.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/dr-imran-khan-discusses-teclistamab-s-expanded-indication-for-rrmm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos