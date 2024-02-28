Prabowo's honorary general title seen as Jokowi's power transaction





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Rankings integration plan Honorary general (HOR) to the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto seen only as a form of political transaction carried out by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “The proposed title award is more of a political move by Jokowi and is part of an electoral political power transaction,” the director said. Impartial Gufron Mabruri contacted Tuesday (27/2/2024). Prabowo is the number 2 presidential candidate (Capres), associated with the vice-presidential candidate (Cawapres) who is Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. President Jokowi said earlier this week that he and his cabinet had started discussing the free meal program so that it could be included in the 2025 Draft State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (RAPBN-P) . Also read: Jokowi will give the rank of honorary general to Prabowo, Palace: we will see tomorrow In fact, this program is the one that Prabowo promoted throughout the campaign for the 2024 presidential election. Gufron also considers the plan to give Prabowo the title of honorary general a misstep. Because according to Gufron, Prabowo's military career was tarnished by allegations of human rights violations. “Giving the title of honorary general clearly hurts the victims human rights violations and rescind its alleged involvement in gross human rights violations in the past,” Gufron said. Prabowo will receive a rank honorary general of President Joko Widodo. Also read: Prabowo to receive honorary 4-star general title, TB Hasanuddin: As in the New Order… The pinning ceremony will be held during the TNI-Polri Leadership Meeting (Rapim) at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Wednesday (28/2/2024). Indonesian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Dahnil Anzar said the plan to award the rank of honorary general to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was based on dedication and contribution in the military and defense sector . “Granting the position of full general to Pak Prabowo is based on Pak Prabowo's dedication and contribution to the military and defense world,” Dahnil said in his statement on Tuesday (27/2/2024). For this reason, the TNI Headquarters proposed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to raise Prabowo's rank. Also read: Concerning the kidnapping of activists, Amnesty International: The awarding of the rank of honorary general to Prabowo poses a problem “It was decided that the TNI headquarters proposed to the president to be assigned a full general,” Dahnil said. In contrast, Prabowo's military career was marked by controversy, notably during the political upheavals that led to the reforms of 1997-1998. His last position was as Commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) with the rank of Lieutenant General (retired).



