Donald Trump says he is too rich to post $90 million bail





Donald Trump has argued that he is so rich that he should not have to post bail to appeal the defamation judgment against writer E. Jean Carroll because the amount required is not a deterrent to him.

In court filings Friday, the former president's legal team asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to delay the end of the 30-day deadline during which Trump must pay $83 million – which a jury awarded him ordered to pay Carroll in January after ruling he defamed her character while denying sexual assault — or post a bond required to appeal the ruling.

In New York, a person must pay a cash bond equal to 110 percent of the judgment to the court to appeal the decision of a civil case, meaning the former president would have to pay more than $91 million to contest punishment for defamation. The court issued its final judgment on February 8, so Trump has until March 9 to pay Carroll or post cash bail.

In their recent motion, Trump's legal team requested an unsecured stay – during which the former president would not have to pay any money – while claiming that Carroll “effectively admitted that she was sufficiently secure” after suggesting to the jury during the civil trial that Trump's personal wealth “far exceeds the judgment amount.”

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center February 24 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump attempted to… Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel and Convention Center on February 24 in National Harbor, Maryland. Trump tried to argue that he shouldn't have to post cash bail to appeal E's defamation ruling. John Carroll. More from Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Having argued to the jury that President Trump has great financial resources, the plaintiff is not in a position to now contradict herself and assert that she needs the protection of a bond during the brief period during which post-trial motions are pending,” the motion states.

“This fact negates the risk to the judgment creditor and weighs heavily in favor of an unsecured stay,” the motion continues.

Kaplan denied the request for a stay, “let alone a non-guaranteed stay,” while requesting a written response from Carroll's attorneys.

The judge set a February 29 deadline for Carroll's response and a March 2 deadline for Trump's response.

He also noted that Trump's team waited until the 25th day of the 30-day deadline before requesting a stay of execution of the defamation judgment.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump and Carroll's legal teams for comment via email.

Trump's lawyers also said the $91.63 million cash bail, which the former president faces when he appeals the defamation ruling, is a “significant bond that will result in very high financial costs.” substantial and non-recoverable.

The motion from Trump's lawyers suggested that the former president be allowed to post a lower bond based on a future ruling following their appeal.

“There is a strong likelihood that the settlement of the post-trial motions will significantly reduce, or even eliminate, the amount of the judgment,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

The legal team suggested the court plans to reduce the total judgment amount to $22.25 million so Trump can post bail of $24.475 million, which his lawyers said “would be appropriate.”

