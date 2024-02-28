Why Indonesia’s stock market is booming – The Diplomat





THE Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has had a very good run over the past few years. Since 2015, market capitalization (the total value of companies traded on an exchange) has increased by an average of 12% each year, reaching an all-time high of $748 billion at the end of last year. From 2022 to 2023 alone, market capitalization increased by 23%. This is particularly interesting given that the US Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates in 2022. Based on what we know about how global capital flows work, we might have expected Indonesian stocks to be affected as investors sold stocks in emerging markets and supposedly moved into emerging markets. safer assets like U.S. government bonds. This did not happen and the Indonesian stock market continued to grow despite high interest rates in the United States. Neighboring stock markets are faring less well. THE SGX in Singapore saw its market capitalization decline by 3% in 2023, ending the year at approximately $599 billion. Thailand's SET contracted 17 percent, to $487 billion. The Malaysian stock market, Bursa Malaysiagrew 4% between February and December 2023, but at $364 billion it closed the year with less than half the IDX's market cap. Two large IPOs helped support the IDX in 2023. PT Amman Mineral Internasional, which operates Indonesia's second-largest gold and copper mine on the island of Sumbawa, traded and ended the year with a market valuation of around $30 billion. Barito Renewables, which operates several geothermal power plants, also listed and saw its stock price skyrocket to a truly unsustainable level before finally correcting itself and falling back to earth. Although these two IPOs added tens of billions of dollars to the IDX's market capitalization, other, more systemic factors are supporting the exchanges' growth. Development national capital marketsBond and stock markets have been an important focus under the administration of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Deeper domestic capital markets make growth more balanced and sustainable, because you don't have to rely on a single source or type of capital like foreign investments or loans. Getting more companies to use IDX to raise funds has been an important part of the government's economic development strategy, and Jokowi surrounded himself with a capable team of economic policymakers who helped put this plan into practice. in action. From 2020 to 2023, 190 new companies listed on the stock exchange. This includes high-profile blockbusters, like tech company GoTo, but many smaller companies have also had modest IPOs. As these companies grow, so does the market capitalization of the exchanges. Another interesting aspect of this story is that the majority, about two-thirds of all trades on the IDX, are made by domestic rather than foreign investors. This may be part of the reason why the Indonesian currency has not been hit as hard by rising interest rates in the United States. Even though foreign investors sold Indonesian stocks to seek higher interest rates in the United States, there is apparently a large enough class of domestic investors in Indonesia who were able to absorb the selling. This is a good thing for Indonesia's long-term financial stability. To maintain this momentum, regulatory oversight of the financial sector will become increasingly important. Indonesia has not always had the best reputation for regulatory oversight. But as domestic capital markets grow and play a greater role in the country's economic development, cracking down on fraudulent and corrupt practices becomes a matter of national interest. This is something that the new administration of Prabowo Subianto (which is likely to put in place a new economic management team) will have to monitor closely, especially since the IDX, on its current growth trajectory, could exceed the $1 trillion in market capitalization over the next half year. a few years.

