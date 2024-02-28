



February 27 United States Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. said she found broad support for continued aid to Ukraine and strengthening the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during a four-country trip this week last. Shahen joined the Munich Security Conference and led a bipartisan visit with Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, to Hungary before traveling to Moldova and Turkey with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, Republican of Connecticut. “The past week of meetings provided a unique opportunity to discuss common security challenges with our partners and allies. One thing was clear to almost everyone we spoke with: we must continue to work together to support courageous Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. Shaheen said in a statement. “Our meetings were productive everywhere we went, we reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening NATO and countering the malign influence of (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin.” Shaheen and Tillis co-chair the NATO Observer Group in the Senate. First meeting of a US delegation in Türkiye since 2019 At the Munich conference, Shaheen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Belarusian pro-democracy leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the commander of the US European Command (EUCOM), the general. Christopher Cavoli, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and others. In Hungary, senators requested meetings with Hungarian government officials, a standard practice during visits to allied countries, but those meetings were refused, Shaheen said. The day after this visit led by Shaheen, Hungary announced its intention to ratify Sweden as the next member of NATO, which was one of the main reasons why the senators made this trip. Shaheen and Tillis have since introduced a resolution on the NATO issue as well as Hungary's democratic backsliding, Shaheen said. In Turkey, Shaheen and Murphy met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which was the first time President Erdogan met with a U.S. Congressional delegation in that country in five years. Shaheen said that during the visit, senators appreciated Erdogan's willingness to discuss with Putin the possibility of allowing unhindered exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea in the future. Putin is tentatively planning to visit Turkey this spring. A Ukrainian grain deal collapsed at the start of Russia's invasion of that country. Shaheen also chairs the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation and is a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. [email protected]

