



As China prepares to hold its highly anticipated annual political gathering next week, the nation finds itself at a critical juncture, ready to embark on a journey of transformation guided by President Xi Jinping's visionary New Productive Forces Theory. This theory, presented by President Xi Jinping in September and developed at a recent session of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, has become the cornerstone of China's strategy to reinvigorate its economy through innovation and to technological progress. At the heart of President Xi's theory is a resolute commitment to harnessing new technologies and scientific advances to promote high-quality development and strengthen the nation's self-reliance amid global uncertainties. As China's top leaders rally around this vision, policymakers, legislators and policy advisors are set to deliberate on strategies to translate this vision into tangible actions at the upcoming annual sessions of the country's top legislative and policy advisory bodies. country in Beijing. Pan Jiaofeng, an esteemed figure in China's scientific community and a deputy to the National People's Congress, highlighted the transformative potential of new productive forces in reshaping traditional sectors and supporting the growth of emerging industries. Pan's ideas reflect a broad recognition among China's intellectual elite of the central role innovation plays in driving economic progress and ensuring long-term sustainability. The need to galvanize businesses in their quest for innovation is essential to realizing President Xi's vision. Pan highlighted the indispensable role of businesses as a pivot between innovation and industrial development, calling for targeted policy interventions to strengthen innovation ecosystems and improve the efficiency of research and development investments. Echoing Pan's sentiments, Xu Ling, a distinguished academician and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stressed the crucial importance of equipping the workforce with the skills needed to thrive in an era defined by technological disruptions. Xu advocated for targeted initiatives to improve the digital literacy of educators and students, ensuring a steady supply of talent capable of driving innovation in various sectors. Furthermore, Xu highlighted the need for policymakers to encourage high-quality graduates to pursue careers in manufacturing, a vital engine of China's economic growth. By attracting top talent to manufacturing, China can strengthen its competitiveness on the global stage while advancing President Xi's vision of fostering self-reliance and innovation. President Xi's unwavering commitment to prioritizing science, technology and innovation as catalysts for economic transformation has been a recurring theme in his interactions with national lawmakers and policy advisors. Stressing the importance of scientific and technological autonomy, President Xi called for concerted efforts to reorganize industrial foundations and invest in critical technologies to propel China toward modernization and global leadership. Jiang Weidong, NPC deputy and visionary entrepreneur, praised President Xi's emphasis on new productive forces and high-quality development, highlighting its positive impact on private enterprises' confidence and investment decisions . Jiang's remarks underscore the transformative potential of President Xi's vision for spurring innovation-led growth and fostering an environment conducive to private sector participation. Similarly, Zhou Yingfeng, an NPC deputy and veteran engineer, echoed President Xi's call for talent development as a cornerstone of China's manufacturing renaissance. Zhou stressed the need for comprehensive training programs aimed at training the next generation of skilled professionals, both within educational institutions and businesses, to ensure sustainable competitiveness and technological leadership in key sectors. As China embarks on its quest to realize President Xi's vision of new productive forces, the nation stands ready to unleash its full potential as a global power of innovation and economic dynamism. With President Xi's visionary leadership leading the way, China is poised to confront the complexities of the 21st century and emerge as a beacon of progress and prosperity on the global stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weeklyblitz.net/2024/02/28/xi-jinpings-visionary-theory-galvanizes-chinas-innovation-drive-and-economic-transformation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos