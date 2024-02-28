Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit supporters have done more for Irish unity than those who died for the cause

A week before the Brexit vote in June 2016, a journalist from an Irish radio station met Nigel Farage during the election campaign. He asked the UKIP leader whether Britain's departure from the EU would have implications for the island of Ireland.

Don't worry, buy your Guinness anyway, replied Farage, joining in the wider rejection from party sides over the consequences of the vote on the Good Friday Agreement.

As it turned out, Brexit had a profound impact on Ireland, including putting the constitutional question on the table.

Before the Brexit referendum, very few people expected that a border vote on Irish unity would take place within the next 25 to 50 years. Northern Ireland was settling into peaceful coexistence. Once implacable enemies, the DUP and Sinn Fin governed together in a power-sharing administration.

But everything changed the day after the results were announced: Martin McGuinness, Sinn Fin deputy prime minister of Northern Ireland, called for a border poll. For the first time in living memory, Dublin's major political parties have begun to address the issue of Irish unity.

The genius of the Good Friday Agreement is that it ironed out the grievances that had plunged Northern Ireland into decades of bloody conflict.

People could choose to be British, Irish, Northern Irish, European or all of the above. Additionally, the border between Northern Ireland's six counties and the 26-county Southern State, a source of deep antagonism for many in the nationalist community, has been made invisible through joint membership from the UK and Ireland to the EU.

Brexit shattered the legislative foundation of the historic 1998 peace deal. People were once again forced to choose between being British or Irish, with the UK's exit from the bloc undermining the shared space of the Northern Ireland which allowed people to have fluid identities.

But more importantly, Brexit has tested Northern Ireland's position within the Union, perhaps more than any other event in the last century.

Brexit hardliners wanted a full exit from the EU, including an exit from the customs union and the single market. The EU has insisted that the UK honors its obligation to maintain a transparent border between the north and south of Ireland under the peace deal. The two positions were irreconcilable.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson solemnly promised unionists that he would never agree to a border along the Irish Sea. In October 2019, he signed an agreement providing for the creation of a customs border in the Irish Sea.

To break the impasse, the Irish government proposed drawing the border along the Irish Sea, which provoked a furious response from unionists. They said they would never agree to a border that put Northern Ireland on a different constitutional footing from the rest of the UK.

They were reassured in 2019 when, during his campaign to become Prime Minister, Boris Johnson solemnly promised unionists that he would never agree to a border along the Irish Sea.

In October 2019, he signed an agreement providing for the creation of a customs border in the Irish Sea. Even though Johnson had no intention of honoring this legally binding agreement, it came as a profound shock to unionism.

Opinion polls show the majority of people in the Republic of Ireland want a border poll within five years and will vote for a united Ireland, with reservations. People in Northern Ireland want a border vote over a 10-year period, but the majority want to remain in the union.

In reality, it is impossible to gauge the appetite for unification on both sides of the border until they know what a new Ireland would look like.

Is this a reversal of the current arrangement whereby the devolved administration at Stormont could continue in a federal Ireland, with unionists free to retain their British citizenship? Would a united Ireland have a new flag? A new constitution? A new national anthem?

These are extremely complex questions, especially for the citizens of the republic, who cherish these symbols and are reluctant to abandon them.

If there is to be a referendum, there must be a thorough dialogue between the nationalist and unionist communities of Northern and Southern Ireland.

The Irish government is wary of unification plans in case it further destabilizes an already fragile political context in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the main unionist political parties are refusing to engage in negotiations on a united Ireland, even though they privately acknowledge that a border poll is imminent. Just as republicans never accepted British rule in Northern Ireland, unionists and radical loyalists will never accept a united Ireland.

Ultimately, a border poll will be decided by the growing common ground between Northern Ireland's moderate unionists and nationalists and those who identify as neither. They will want to be reassured about their identity and their rights in any new situation, but by far the most important factor that will influence their votes is the economy.



This is the biggest challenge facing supporters of a united Ireland. Citizens of the republic will not vote for unification if it means paying more taxes. The people of Northern Ireland will not vote to make themselves poorer.



The British government transfers around €10 billion each year to cover Northern Ireland's budget deficit. Dublin should not only guarantee this annual subsidy, but also demonstrate that Northern Ireland could prosper after unification.

Here again, Brexit could play a role. Ireland's economy is booming thanks in part to investment that otherwise would have gone to the United Kingdom before its departure from the EU. The British economy has suffered since the 2016 vote.

Ironically, Brexit supporters like Farage have done more for Irish unity than the countless Irish republicans who have made bloody sacrifices in the name of freedom over the past few centuries.

John Walsh is a Dublin-based journalist, screenwriter and co-producer of the feature documentary The Irish Question premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival

The Guardian