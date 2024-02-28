Politics
Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit supporters have done more for Irish unity than those who died for the cause
A week before the Brexit vote in June 2016, a journalist from an Irish radio station met Nigel Farage during the election campaign. He asked the UKIP leader whether Britain's departure from the EU would have implications for the island of Ireland.
Don't worry, buy your Guinness anyway, replied Farage, joining in the wider rejection from party sides over the consequences of the vote on the Good Friday Agreement.
As it turned out, Brexit had a profound impact on Ireland, including putting the constitutional question on the table.
Before the Brexit referendum, very few people expected that a border vote on Irish unity would take place within the next 25 to 50 years. Northern Ireland was settling into peaceful coexistence. Once implacable enemies, the DUP and Sinn Fin governed together in a power-sharing administration.
But everything changed the day after the results were announced: Martin McGuinness, Sinn Fin deputy prime minister of Northern Ireland, called for a border poll. For the first time in living memory, Dublin's major political parties have begun to address the issue of Irish unity.
People could choose to be British, Irish, Northern Irish, European or all of the above. Additionally, the border between Northern Ireland's six counties and the 26-county Southern State, a source of deep antagonism for many in the nationalist community, has been made invisible through joint membership from the UK and Ireland to the EU.
Brexit shattered the legislative foundation of the historic 1998 peace deal. People were once again forced to choose between being British or Irish, with the UK's exit from the bloc undermining the shared space of the Northern Ireland which allowed people to have fluid identities.
Brexit hardliners wanted a full exit from the EU, including an exit from the customs union and the single market. The EU has insisted that the UK honors its obligation to maintain a transparent border between the north and south of Ireland under the peace deal. The two positions were irreconcilable.
To break the impasse, the Irish government proposed drawing the border along the Irish Sea, which provoked a furious response from unionists. They said they would never agree to a border that put Northern Ireland on a different constitutional footing from the rest of the UK.
They were reassured in 2019 when, during his campaign to become Prime Minister, Boris Johnson solemnly promised unionists that he would never agree to a border along the Irish Sea.
In October 2019, he signed an agreement providing for the creation of a customs border in the Irish Sea. Even though Johnson had no intention of honoring this legally binding agreement, it came as a profound shock to unionism.
Opinion polls show the majority of people in the Republic of Ireland want a border poll within five years and will vote for a united Ireland, with reservations. People in Northern Ireland want a border vote over a 10-year period, but the majority want to remain in the union.
In reality, it is impossible to gauge the appetite for unification on both sides of the border until they know what a new Ireland would look like.
Is this a reversal of the current arrangement whereby the devolved administration at Stormont could continue in a federal Ireland, with unionists free to retain their British citizenship? Would a united Ireland have a new flag? A new constitution? A new national anthem?
These are extremely complex questions, especially for the citizens of the republic, who cherish these symbols and are reluctant to abandon them.
If there is to be a referendum, there must be a thorough dialogue between the nationalist and unionist communities of Northern and Southern Ireland.
The Irish government is wary of unification plans in case it further destabilizes an already fragile political context in Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, the main unionist political parties are refusing to engage in negotiations on a united Ireland, even though they privately acknowledge that a border poll is imminent. Just as republicans never accepted British rule in Northern Ireland, unionists and radical loyalists will never accept a united Ireland.
Ultimately, a border poll will be decided by the growing common ground between Northern Ireland's moderate unionists and nationalists and those who identify as neither. They will want to be reassured about their identity and their rights in any new situation, but by far the most important factor that will influence their votes is the economy.
The British government transfers around €10 billion each year to cover Northern Ireland's budget deficit. Dublin should not only guarantee this annual subsidy, but also demonstrate that Northern Ireland could prosper after unification.
Here again, Brexit could play a role. Ireland's economy is booming thanks in part to investment that otherwise would have gone to the United Kingdom before its departure from the EU. The British economy has suffered since the 2016 vote.
Ironically, Brexit supporters like Farage have done more for Irish unity than the countless Irish republicans who have made bloody sacrifices in the name of freedom over the past few centuries.
- John Walsh is a Dublin-based journalist, screenwriter and co-producer of the feature documentary premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival
The Guardian
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/opinion/commentanalysis/arid-41340821.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit supporters have done more for Irish unity than those who died for the cause
- Actor Brett Gelman's literary event in Winnetka canceled
- No. 9 Men's Swim & Dive opens Big 12 Championship with three wins
- LPSS asks parents for their opinion on dress code via survey
- BFD conducts a disaster drill simulating a 7.4 magnitude earthquake
- Pakistani Imran Khan and his wife appear in court and plead not guilty in another corruption case
- Western Gallery exhibition showcases Indigenous life beyond Indigenous history
- Trump scores another convincing victory against Haley in Michigan primary | Donald Trump
- Mustangs Table Tennis Team Qualifies for 2024 National Table Tennis Championships
- Mad Men and Entourage actor Eddie Driscoll dies at 60
- A Fashion Editor's Guide to London
- Wix Automate and Share Customer Data with Google Ads | Duane Brown