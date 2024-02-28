Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel on March 9





First publication: February 27, 2024 2:59 p.m. IST It is the longest two-lane tunnel in the world at 13,000 feet Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the strategically important Sela Tunnel in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh and dedicate it to the nation on March 9, Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister informed , Chowna Mein. The Sela Tunnel will give a big boost to the Army in terms of strengthening strategic and operational capabilities in Tawang district bordering China and other forward areas. Located more than 13,000 feet above sea level, once completed, the tunnel will go a long way in providing all-weather connectivity to the Line of Actual Control with China. It will be the longest assessment tunnel in the world at this height. The tunnel built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is dug under the 4,200 meter Sela Pass, which is often closed due to snowfall and landslides. : The Sela Tunnel Project consists of two main tunnels: an escape tunnel and a connecting road. The first tunnel, 993 meters long, crosses a longitudinal ridge, and after exiting, a second tunnel, 1,591 meters long, crosses the main Sela-Chabrela ridge. The two tunnels together bypass the Sela Pass and maintain an altitude of 3,000 meters. There is an escape tunnel parallel to the 1,591 meter tunnel. It is worth mentioning here that the escape tunnel was constructed to facilitate rescue operations in case of emergency. The escape tunnel is connected to the main tunnel by six transverse passages. The project also involves the construction of a 7.2 km access road to Tunnel 1, which starts from the BCT road, and a 1.2 km link road which connects Tunnel 1 to Tunnel 2. The total length of the project, including tunnels, approach and connecting roads will be approximately 12 km. The project also includes state-of-the-art control rooms to control all traffic and remotely control all other essential services in the tunnels using SCADA, fire fighting system, ventilation facilities, air conditioning system. lighting and a communication system. . The road and tunnels are built for two-way traffic. : All-weather connectivity to Tawang and forward areas. Reduction of travel time from Tezpur to Tawang by more than an hour. Travelers could avoid the dangerous snow-capped Sela Peak, at a height of 13,700 feet. ?

The idea of ​​building a tunnel under the Sela Pass was first proposed in 2008 by Dorjee Khandu, the then chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 2018 and the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2019. COMMENTS

