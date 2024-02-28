Trump pays $392,000 in legal fees to New York Times after failed lawsuit over disclosure of his tax records





CNN-

Donald Trump paid the New York Times $392,000 to cover legal fees related to his failed lawsuit against the newspaper and its journalists over a 2018 investigation into his finances that included confidential tax records, a lawyer said. Times spokesperson at CN Non Monday.

Trump was ordered to pay that sum in January, more than eight months after Judge Robert R. Reed granted the Times' motion to dismiss the charges against him and his reporters, finding that the journalists' conduct was protected by the New York Constitution.

Among the allegations made by Trump against the Times was the accusation that the journalists were responsible for tortious interference in the way they allegedly searched for his niece and caused her to break a 2001 settlement contract with the Trump family, CNN previously reported.

The reporting series, written by David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in the Explanatory Reporting category.

Last year, the judge said he was dismissing the complaint against the Times because the Times' goal of reporting a story of great public interest constitutes justification in law.

The judge highlighted recent amendments to New York's anti-SLAPP law, which provides a mechanism for defendants to seek early dismissal of lawsuits targeting conduct protected by the First Amendment, explaining why he was ordering the dismissal of the cases. accused and the court. payment of their attorney's fees.

A Times spokesperson on Monday called the anti-SLAPP law a powerful force to protect press freedom.

The ruling shows that the recently amended anti-SLAPP law can be a powerful force in protecting press freedom, Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander said in a statement. The Court sent a message to those who want to abuse the justice system to try to silence journalists.

CNN has reached out to Trump's representatives for comment.

– CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this article.

